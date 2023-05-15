This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kambi signs first sportsbook deal in Nebraska

15th May 2023 7:12 am GMT
Stockholm-listed sportsbook supplier Kambi Group has signed a deal to power a new retail sportsbook in Nebraska.

The multi-year deal will see Kambi launch an on-property sportsbook in the midwestern state for WarHorse Gaming, a division of Ho-Chunk, which is regulated by the Nebraska Racing Gaming Commission.

WarHorse Casino Lincoln will be the first sportsbook to go live in the state in the coming weeks, followed by an additional launch at WarHorse Casino Omaha in 2024.

“We are delighted to sign this partnership with WarHorse Gaming to provide leading on-property sports betting solutions to the operator's properties in the state of Nebraska,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “As sports betting continues to expand across the US, we are proud to launch the first sportsbook in Nebraska and to power another market-first for one of our partners."

Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, said: “WarHorse is excited to partner with Kambi to launch Nebraska’s first sportsbook. Kambi’s industry-leading platform will enhance the gaming experience WarHorse offers for our guests.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) closed 1.41 per cent lower atSEK209.40 per share in Stockholm Friday.

Kambi Nebraska Retail Sports Betting United States WarHorse Gaming
