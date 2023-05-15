Robert Hoskin to step down from Entain’s Board

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has confirmed that long-serving executive Robert Hoskin will be leaving the company’s Board at the end of next month.

After 18 years with the group, Hoskin is stepping down as chief governance officer and will leave the Board on 30 June, but remain in role with the group until 31 August.

He has been with the company since 2005, originally serving as company secretary and group director of legal, regulatory and secretariat for GVC Holdings, before being promoted to his current role in October 2020, and joining the Board in 2021.

Entain has taken the decision to restructure certain responsibilities, in particular regulatory affairs, given the strategic importance of regulation and the company's focus exclusively on regulated or regulating markets.

As a consequence of his stepping down, Hoskin’s other responsibilities will be taken on by Simon Zinger, who is currently Entain’s general counsel.

“Robert was exceptionally supportive, welcoming and helpful to me when I joined the Board of Entain as a non-executive director in 2019,” said Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen. “I was therefore delighted that he agreed to remain in his role after my appointment as CEO, and I have benefitted hugely from his wisdom and counsel.

“He has played an instrumental role in making Entain the success story that it is today, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to him for everything that he has done for me personally and the group more widely.”

Entain chair Barry Gibson commented: “When I became chairman, my colleagues and I had a singular focus on making the business sustainable, concentrating on regulated markets but keeping the entrepreneurial drive within the business. Robert has been central to the implementation of that vision and I salute him as a great colleague.”

Commenting on his departure, Hoskin said: “Entain has been through a period of extraordinary transformation in recent times, and now has strong credentials as a best-in-class, responsible operator with outstanding governance and a clear commitment to sustainability in all its forms.

“I am truly honoured to have had the opportunity of playing a part in that extraordinary journey, and wish everyone at Entain all the best for the future.”

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading at 1,465.50 pence per share in London earlier Monday.