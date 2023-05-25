This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

1X2 Network promotes Chris Reid to director of accounts

25th May 2023 9:17 am GMT
Casino games developer 1X2 Network has promoted Chris Reid to the role of director of accounts.

In his new role, Reid will lead 1X2 Network’s account management team, taking responsibility for the commercial performance and global client base of the iGaming supplier.

He joined the company in 2018 and previously served as commercial and financial manager.

“Chris is a long-standing member of the 1X2 Network team and had played a key role in various departments through the years. I’m very excited to see him take on the challenge of heading our Account Management team,” said 1x2 Network chief product officer Alex Ratcliffe. “Chris will bring his renowned positive and data-driven approach to the role that I believe will be key to his success as it has been before.”

Commenting on his new role, Reid said: “I’m thrilled to embark on this new opportunity at 1X2 and looking forward to being more hands-on with our global client base. I’m excited to contribute to maintaining the company’s position as a premier supplier of iGaming content.

“My previous position at 1X2 allows me to hit the ground running with the team and make great strides into the future.”

