This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok
Sportradar

bet365 unveils new Platform Innovation Hub

26th May 2023 9:12 am GMT
bet365
Pragmatic Solutions

bet365’s technology business Hillside Technology has established a new Platform Innovation Hub focussed on innovation and “process excellence”.

Based in the company's headquarters in Stoke-on-Trent, the new hub will explore the latest technologies to identify whether they can make a material and lasting contribution to the platform, and collaborate with technology teams to successfully integrate them across its departments.

The Platform Innovation Hub will provide a space to experiment with new technologies and approaches, and provide insight, expert guidance and tools to achieve its goals.

“We’ve typically taken an internal approach to innovation,” said bet365 head of platform innovation Alan Reed, who will head up the new department. “The strength of our product and the creativity of the people who engineer it, has ensured we’ve continued to lead the market.

“Looking forward, we want to take the next quantum leap and doing so will require looking outward and exploring the new technologies and processes that exist outside of our purview.”

He added: “We’re looking for free thinkers who excel at solving real world problems. People who can approach technologies like the Metaverse, Bitcoin and ChatGPT without bias, pull them apart, and return with ideas on how they can disrupt our business.

“In addition to our internal and external recruitment, we will run a residency programme to immerse our people in a culture of innovation and determine how it can be driven into their departments.”

Related Tags
bet365 Casino iGaming Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, NetEnt and more

Pragmatic Play launches with bet365 in Ontario

Ohio sports betting hits $2.5 billion in first three months

UK Gambling White Paper assessment

Swedish gambling regulator issues fines to bet365 and Betfair

bet365 expands Colorado presence with Rockies partnership

Ohio sportsbooks collect $638.8m in wagers in February

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Playson, BF Games, Evoplay and more

bet365 latest operator to be sanctioned by Dutch gambling regulator

FanDuel takes lead as Ohio sports wagers exceed $1.1bn in January

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Red Tiger, Play’n GO, Soft2Bet and more

Relax Gaming goes live with bet365

bet365 expands live streaming with Infront Bettor

Virginia gets more competitive as December sports betting handle rises 18%

bet365 partners Washington Commanders and launches in Virginia

Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Betsoft
Yggdrasil
Greentube
Playtech
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Amusnet
Jumio
betconstruct - POPok
Sportradar