bet365 unveils new Platform Innovation Hub

bet365’s technology business Hillside Technology has established a new Platform Innovation Hub focussed on innovation and “process excellence”.

Based in the company's headquarters in Stoke-on-Trent, the new hub will explore the latest technologies to identify whether they can make a material and lasting contribution to the platform, and collaborate with technology teams to successfully integrate them across its departments.

The Platform Innovation Hub will provide a space to experiment with new technologies and approaches, and provide insight, expert guidance and tools to achieve its goals.

“We’ve typically taken an internal approach to innovation,” said bet365 head of platform innovation Alan Reed, who will head up the new department. “The strength of our product and the creativity of the people who engineer it, has ensured we’ve continued to lead the market.

“Looking forward, we want to take the next quantum leap and doing so will require looking outward and exploring the new technologies and processes that exist outside of our purview.”

He added: “We’re looking for free thinkers who excel at solving real world problems. People who can approach technologies like the Metaverse, Bitcoin and ChatGPT without bias, pull them apart, and return with ideas on how they can disrupt our business.

“In addition to our internal and external recruitment, we will run a residency programme to immerse our people in a culture of innovation and determine how it can be driven into their departments.”