Scientific Games strengthens public policy and government affairs team

Atlanta-headquartered lottery supplier Scientific Games has appointed Christine Wechsler as senior vice president of public policy and government affairs.

With more than 20 years of experience navigating complex legal issues for government clients and businesses, Wechsler will support Scientific Games’ global business growth and further establish the company as the partner of choice for government-regulated lotteries.

Prior to joining Scientific Games, Wechsler served as a partner at Philadelphia-based law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis, while earlier in her career, she was executive deputy general counsel to the Governor in the Pennsylvania Governor’s Office of General Counsel. She also spent a decade as an Assistant District Attorney for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

“Scientific Games is dedicated to building and maintaining positive relationships with every governing body we serve,” said Scientific Games executive vice president, global public policy and government affairs Jim Schultz.

“Christine’s understanding of public policy from both the government and business perspectives will help maintain our industry-leading reputation. She brings legislative and advocacy expertise to the team that will help foster further growth in the iLottery space across the country.”