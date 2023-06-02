Esports Entertainment brings back Damian Mathews as COO

New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has appointed Damian Mathews as chief operating officer (COO), less than six months after he left the company.

Mathews first joined the company in April 2022 as chief financial officer and was subsequently named COO in June, until his resignation from these roles last December.

He has served as a member of Esports Entertainment’s board of directors since June 2020.

"I am delighted to announce that Damian Mathews has agreed to re-join the senior management team as chief operating officer," commented Esports Entertainment CEO Alex Igelman. “Despite his departure, he continued to serve as a dedicated member of the board where he felt he could have the greatest impact.

“In his prior, albeit short tenure as COO/CFO, he played an integral role in streamlining the company's operations and advocating for critical changes within the organization. Importantly, his decision to re-join the team reflects his complete alignment with the new direction of the company and the promising future of the esports industry.”

Commenting on his reappointment, Mathews said: "I am excited to return to the executive team at Esports Entertainment Group. Since leaving my position as the company's CFO/COO in December, and in my ongoing role as a member of the company's Board, I have witnessed first-hand the dramatic turnaround, led by Alex, in just a few short months since he joined the company.

“The esports and iGaming industries are experiencing rapid growth and I truly believe Esports Entertainment Group is now ideally positioned with the right assets at the right time, with the right leadership and business model to establish a dominant position in this rapidly emerging market."

Earlier this year, Esports Entertainment sold its Bethard online betting and gaming business for approximately €9.5m, less than two years after acquiring the Malta and Sweden-licensed operator for €16m.

Shares in Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) closed 1.05 per cent lower at $1.88 per share in New York Thursday.