AGCO names Dave Forestel as new chairman

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has appointed iGaming Ontario chair Dave Forestell as its new chairman.

Forestell has served on the AGCO board since December 2018 and replaces Lalit Aggarwal, who stepped down as chair last week.

Forestell had also been presiding as chair of iGaming Ontario, a subsidiary of the AGCO, since its inception in July 2021 following the opening of the province’s regulated iGaming market.

He has stepped down from that role in order to take over the leadership of the AGCO board, with a process now under way to appoint a new chair for iGaming Ontario.

Forestell currently serves as vice president of external relations (Canada) for North American energy company TC Energy, and previously held senior leadership roles at Scotiabank.