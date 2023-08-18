Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan appoints new CEO

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) has appointed Susan Flett as its new president and CEO.

Flett takes charge of the recently established LGS after serving nearly twelve years at the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation (SaskGaming), including the past eight years as president and CEO.

She also held positions at the Saskatchewan Transportation Company, Crown Investments Corporation, and Crown Life Canada.

She will assume her new role on 1 September.

"On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan and the Board of Directors of LGS, I am pleased to congratulate Susan Flett on her appointment as president and CEO," said LGS board chair and minister Laura Ross. "Ms. Flett led SaskGaming's multi-year plan to modernize its gaming technology, properties, products and the successful partnership to launch the online PlayNow.com platform.

“I am confident that Ms. Flett's proven record of leadership, expertise and experience in the gaming sector will be invaluable as the province takes an industry-wide approach to all forms of gaming, so that gaming proceeds continue to benefit our communities."

LGS is a new commercial Crown corporation established by the Government of Saskatchewan earlier this year to oversee all lotteries and gaming in the province.

This includes the PlayNow.com online sports betting and gaming site, which launched last November and is powered by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).