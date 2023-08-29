Michael Wells named Oregon Lottery director

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has appointed Michael Wells as the new permanent director of the Oregon Lottery.

Pending confirmation by the Senate in September, Wells will be responsible for the administration and management of the agency, and will serve as the secretary and executive officer of the Oregon Lottery Commission.

He has held the interim director role at the Oregon Lottery since December 2022. Prior to that, he held various positions at the Oregon Lottery, including assistant director for security and compliance and cyber crime manager.

Prior to joining the Oregon Lottery, Wells spent more than 24 years working in local, state and federal law enforcement, including as a special agent in the organized crime section at the Oregon Department of Justice.

“The Oregon Lottery funds critical state services like education, state parks, and veteran services,” said Governor Kotek. “It is imperative that the director is an experienced leader who will champion transparency and accountability.

“During his time at the Oregon Lottery, Michael has worked closely with staff, the Commission, and stakeholders to lead with the highest standards of security and integrity.”

Commenting on his permanent appointment, Wells said: “During my tenure as interim director, I’ve had the privilege of leading an exceptional team dedicated to ensuring the Lottery's ongoing support of its beneficiaries and key programs across our state.

“I appreciate Governor Kotek’s trust in my leadership and look forward to leading the work of the Oregon Lottery in funding critical programs that serve Oregonians.”