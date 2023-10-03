This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Acroud begins search for new finance chief

3rd October 2023 7:38 am GMT
Stockholm-listed gaming affiliate Acroud has begun the search for a new chief financial officer (CFO) after confirming that Tricia Vella will step down at the end of this year.

Vella will officially step down as CFO on 28 December, having taken on the role of interim CFO in February following the departure of Roderick Attard. She was appointed as permanent CFO in March.

Vella joined the company in August 2019 as financial controller and was promoted to head of finance in April 2022. Prior to that she was manager at Big Four accounting firm Pricewaterhousecoopers (PWC) in Malta.

Acroud CEO Robert Andersson commented: “On behalf of everyone at Acroud, I thank Tricia for her work, and we wish Tricia success in her new position.”

Shares in Acroud AB (STO:ACROUD) were trading at SEK1.74 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.

