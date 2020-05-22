This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Hero Gaming names Scott Dodson as chief marketing officer

22nd May 2020 6:39 am GMT
Hero Gaming - S. Dodson

Malta-licensed iGaming operator Hero Gaming has appointed Scott Dodson as its chief marketing officer (CMO).

Dodson joins Hero Gaming from language eLearning provider Lingvist, where he served as chief growth officer for nearly five years. He also has iGaming industry experience, having served as head of marketing for poker at Gamesys.

“We are very excited to welcome Scott to Hero Gaming,” said chief executive Tomas Bäckman. “We have seen a remarkable growth in the last couple of years with Hero and Scott has the perfect experience and culture fit to, together with the rest of our talented team, help us drive our strategy to ensure top class execution on the marketing side of the business.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dodson said: “After nearly five years away from iGaming, I was thrilled and humbled to accept the CMO role at Hero Gaming. There is tremendous potential in Hero’s brand portfolio, powered by some of the best tech in the industry. The company has a fantastic culture and the business has huge upside.”

