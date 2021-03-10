BetVictor goes bingo with new Pragmatic Play deal

Gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has signed a deal to supply its suite of online bingo games to Gibraltar-based gaming operator BetVictor.

Pragmatic’s portfolio of bingo games will go live on BetVictor’s platform before the end of this month, including the supplier’s Bingo Blast and upcoming Reels Room titles.

“Our range of exclusive bingo products is second to none and delivers a fresh, redesigned experience,” said Pragmatic Play’s newly appointed vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari. “It’s fantastic to see our bingo collection gracing the platform of an operator like BetVictor, where we’re sure it will be right at home among the rest of its market-leading offerings.”

BetVictor director of e-Gaming Turlough Lally added: “Pragmatic’s custom, tailored solution is perfect for us and along with the strength of its games, made partnering with them an easy decision.

“We’re confident our players are going to love the new additions to our already extensive gaming options.”