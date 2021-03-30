This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
End 2 End enters Colombia with BetPlay bingo supply deal

30th March 2021 9:26 am GMT
Bingo

Latin America-facing bingo supplier End 2 End has rolled out its online bingo solution with Corredor Empresarial’s BetPlay online gaming brand in Colombia.

The supplier’s bingo solution will go live for the first time in Colombia’s regulated iGaming market, offering BetPlay customers a wide range of 90 and 75 ball bingo games.

“We are very happy to provide our content to an operator of the size and importance of BetPlay,” said End 2 End CEO and founder Alejandro Revich. “Our content is proven to attract players and it’s a proud moment to be the first Multiplayer Bingo provider certified in Colombia. This latest deal strengthens our position as one of the top providers in this segment of the industry.”

Corredor Empresarial general manager Germán Segura commented: “BetPlay constantly seeks to strengthen its offering and provide the very best entertainment experiences.

“This new alliance with End 2 End expands our platform, with an innovative way of playing bingo and we are certain that it will be a success. Working with End 2 End enables us to consolidate our brand's position as the market leader in Colombia.”

BetPlay Bingo Colombia Corredor Empresarial End 2 End iGaming
