This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
BetConstruct
Red Tiger

Kambi extends sportsbook deal with Colombia’s Corredor Empresarial

4th April 2023 10:09 am GMT
Kambi

Stockholm-listed Kambi Group has extended its sportsbook supply deal with leading Colombian operator Corredor Empresarial.

The long-term agreement is the second renewal to a partnership first signed in 2017, with Kambi set to support Corredor Empresarial’s launch of its BetPlay brand in additional markets across Latin America.

“We are pleased to agree a long-term extension to our successful partnership with Corredor Empresarial, providing its customers with next generation betting entertainment,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “The Latin American market continues to hold great promise for Kambi and we look forward to aiding Corredor Empresarial as it expands across the region with Kambi’s cutting-edge complete sportsbook.”

Corredor Empresarial CEO German Segura commented: “This is an exciting time for Corredor Empresarial and this partnership extension marks an important strategic milestone for the company as we expand across Latin America.

“Kambi is a proven leader in the provision of sports betting technology and services and we look forward to working closely with them as we deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 0.29 per cent higher at SEK174.50 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.

Related Tags
BetPlay Colombia Corredor Empresarial iGaming Kambi Latin America Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Puerto Rico issues nine sports betting licences

Kambi enters Wisconsin with Potawatomi sportsbook deal

Kambi benefits from strong Q4 to report 2% revenue growth in 2022

Kambi seals retail sportsbook deal with del Lago Casino in New York

Kambi extends Sun International sportsbook deal in South Africa

Kambi enters Ohio with Miami Valley Gaming retail sportsbook deal

Kambi to continue sportsbook partnership with Rush Street Interactive

Kambi seals Brazilian online sportsbook deal with Rei do Pitaco

New leadership for Great Canadian as Anfinson named CEO

Kambi set to enter Puerto Rico with Liberman Media Group

Oaklawn goes online in Arkansas as September handle hits $21.2m

Kambi shares slump as revenue decline continues into Q3

Kambi seals Ontario retail sportsbook deal with Great Canadian Entertainment

Penn Entertainment agrees early termination deal with Kambi

MaximBet launches online sportsbook in Indiana

Evoplay
Atomic Slot Lab - BRAGG
Betsoft
digitain
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Uplatform
Amusnet
Delasport
BetConstruct
Red Tiger