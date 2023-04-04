Kambi extends sportsbook deal with Colombia’s Corredor Empresarial

Stockholm-listed Kambi Group has extended its sportsbook supply deal with leading Colombian operator Corredor Empresarial.

The long-term agreement is the second renewal to a partnership first signed in 2017, with Kambi set to support Corredor Empresarial’s launch of its BetPlay brand in additional markets across Latin America.

“We are pleased to agree a long-term extension to our successful partnership with Corredor Empresarial, providing its customers with next generation betting entertainment,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “The Latin American market continues to hold great promise for Kambi and we look forward to aiding Corredor Empresarial as it expands across the region with Kambi’s cutting-edge complete sportsbook.”

Corredor Empresarial CEO German Segura commented: “This is an exciting time for Corredor Empresarial and this partnership extension marks an important strategic milestone for the company as we expand across Latin America.

“Kambi is a proven leader in the provision of sports betting technology and services and we look forward to working closely with them as we deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading 0.29 per cent higher at SEK174.50 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.