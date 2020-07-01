Bang Bang Games to develop new content for Endemol Shine Gaming

Production company Endemol Shine Gaming has agreed a long-term development partnership with newly established games studio Bang Bang Games.

The deal will see London-based Bang Bang Games develop several slot and table games, both unbranded and themed, using Endemol Shine’s catalogue of IP rights, which includes The Million Pound Drop, Deal or No Deal and Big Brother.

The studio has already began work on the first of the upcoming titles, Wrath of Gods, a seven reel adjacent pays slot which will soon be released exclusively on Endemol Shine’s Playzido B2B platform.

“Bang Bang impressed us greatly with their collaborative approach and ability to seamlessly handle all aspects of delivering our roadmap from game design and development through to launch,” said Endemol director of gaming and gambling Anil Mistry. “We have plenty of concepts in the pipeline and look forward to Bang Bang Games bringing them to life.”

Bang Bang Games managing director Frank McPolin commented: “We are delighted to partner with Endemol Shine and help them deliver games through Playzido. We have a great understanding of their goals for the year and our complete end-to-end in-house service is primed and ready to deliver.”