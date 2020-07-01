This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Bang Bang Games to develop new content for Endemol Shine Gaming

1st July 2020 11:19 am GMT
NetEnt

Production company Endemol Shine Gaming has agreed a long-term development partnership with newly established games studio Bang Bang Games.

The deal will see London-based Bang Bang Games develop several slot and table games, both unbranded and themed, using Endemol Shine’s catalogue of IP rights, which includes The Million Pound Drop, Deal or No Deal and Big Brother.

The studio has already began work on the first of the upcoming titles, Wrath of Gods, a seven reel adjacent pays slot which will soon be released exclusively on Endemol Shine’s Playzido B2B platform.

“Bang Bang impressed us greatly with their collaborative approach and ability to seamlessly handle all aspects of delivering our roadmap from game design and development through to launch,” said Endemol director of gaming and gambling Anil Mistry. “We have plenty of concepts in the pipeline and look forward to Bang Bang Games bringing them to life.”

Bang Bang Games managing director Frank McPolin commented: “We are delighted to partner with Endemol Shine and help them deliver games through Playzido. We have a great understanding of their goals for the year and our complete end-to-end in-house service is primed and ready to deliver.”

Related Tags
Bang Bang Games Endemol Shine Gaming Games Playzido
Related Articles

888 expands offering with Playzido

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

Live from Playtech

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, G.Games, Playzido and more

Pragmatic Play to develop new Peaky Blinders-branded games

Playtech signs Endemol Shine Gaming deal for new live casino games

GI Games Round-up: Featuring NetEnt, Play’n GO, Blueprint and more

GI Games Integrations: Probability Jones, Playzido, Revolver and more

Playzido expands Rank partnership with exclusive games deal

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Quickspin, Betsoft, Microgaming and more

Playzido rolls out games portfolio with GVC brands

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Endemol, Skywind, Hacksaw and more

Playzido signs games distribution deal with Lottoland

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Playzido, Stakelogic and more

Evolution launches Deal or No Deal Live game

Greentube
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic