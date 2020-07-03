GI Games Round-up: Evolution Gaming, Live 5, Spearhead and more

This week’s Gaming Intelligence round-up features new releases from the likes of Evolution Gaming, Blueprint Gaming, Play’n GO, BF Games and more.

Evolution Gaming - Crazy Time

Evolution Gaming has expanded its game show portfolio with the release of Crazy Time.

Based on Evolution’s Dream Catcher money wheel concept, Crazy Time is the most expensive game ever produced by the company and features four action-packed bonus games; Cash Hunt, Coin Flip, Pachinko and Crazy Time.

“The goal was to make a game that is so entertaining that people would enjoy just watching it as they would a game show on television,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “To achieve this, we knew we needed lots of variety and to make the players the contestants on the show.

Haushalter explained that the variety comes in the form of copious bonus rounds that bring the players into different side games, all of which are distinctively different and entertaining in their own right.

“We know this game will appeal to slot players and we wanted to really entertain them, and to do that we packed each game round with lots of action, also making it longer than a typical slot-round,” he said. “We feel players get great entertainment value with each bet in this game.

“I am so proud of the hundreds of people who worked on Crazy Time. This is some of the best work Evolution has ever done and I honestly believe it is the most fun casino game ever made. It highlights a paradigm shift for Evolution: this game will appeal to audiences far and wide, from slot players to sports bettors and everyone in between. There is truly nothing like it.”

Play’n GO’s Nyjah Huston – Skate for Gold

Play’n GO teamed up with American skateboard superstar Nyjah Huston and 5th Planet Games to create its latest slot title, Nyjah Huston – Skate for Gold.

The game includes two features, SKATE and Wildboard, that challenge players to complete combos with Nyjah’s game symbols, which will release an animated Nyjah onto the grid as he kicks and flips across the reels, leaving a trail of Wilds in his wake.

The slot marks the first time the supplier has collaborated with a major athlete.

“We knew we wanted to work with the best when creating this game and Nyjah represents that,” said Play’n GO chief executive Johan Törnqvist. “This is a theme very rarely explored in the world of slots, and it certainly hasn’t been approached from this angle before. But that’s a part of our commitment to bringing new gaming experiences to players, and new audiences to slot gaming.”

Blueprint Gaming - Eye of Horus Gambler

Blueprint Gaming is once again taking players deep into Ancient Egypt with the latest addition to its popular Eye of Horus franchise.

Eye of Horus Gambler presents players with new levels of engagement not seen in the original Reel Time Gaming (RTG) version, which was successfully transitioned from retail to the online slots market by Blueprint back in 2017.

“At Blueprint Gaming, we have a proud history of bringing successful land-based games online with a fresh new twist,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing Jo Purvis. “This is exactly what we’ve done with Eye Of Horus Gambler, allowing players to see the game in a new way.

“Selectable Free Games puts the power in their hands, giving them the freedom to choose their own bonus game volatility as they pursue the riches of Egypt.”

BF Games - Hot Sunrise

BF Games’ latest slot release takes players to a beach in 1990s Miami in Hot Sunrise.

A Wild symbol can substitute all other symbols in the 3x3 neon-lit game, and landing a stack of identical symbols on two of the reels awards a Respin.

“Hot Sunrise is a traditional fruit slot but with a funky twist of thrilling features and superb retro-themed graphics and sound,” said BF Games CEO Piotr Szpoton. “It takes players back to a fantastic era where they can enjoy the golden coast of Miami and we are certain it will appeal to a wide demographic of players.”

Live 5 - Roco Loco

Live 5 is taking players to a wild Mexican fiesta with the release of Roco Loco.

The 5x4 reel slot is packed full of features including Stacked Stepping Wilds, Free Spins, Progressive Multiplier and a win potential of 10,000x a player’s original stake.

“Roco Loco has it all – a bold theme, striking design, explosive gameplay and big win potential making it one of our most complete slot games to date,” said Live 5 CEO Lloyd Butler. “With volatility dial turned to the max, players can expect a thrilling experience that takes them to the heart of a wild Mexican fiesta.

“We believe Roco Loco will prove to be popular with a wide range of player types and look forward to rolling it out across our network of operator partners.”

Habanero - Hey Sushi

Habanero has released Hey Sushi, a 5x3 Japanese-themed slot that awards 10 free games for every three Scatter symbols that land on the reels, with sushi symbols triggering multipliers of up to x15.

“We are thrilled to unveil our latest enthralling slot, the instant culinary classic that is Hey Sushi,” said Habanero head of business development Europe Arcangelo Lonoce.

“With a wealth of delightful symbols, flawless mechanics and an authentic original soundtrack on the menu, even the most disciplined of players will struggle to save this one for last. Draw up a chair and get your sushi skills ready, we promise you’ll be in for a treat.”

Spearhead Studios

Spearhead Studios is releasing five new slots this month as it ramps up its games portfolio, with the new additions being Dark Joker, Royal Crown, Black Jack, Giant Panda and Super 7 Deluxe.

“The month of July is without doubts by far the most productive for us,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “We’ll be adding five new premium and entertaining titles to our existing collection. I have big expectations from all of these titles, and I am confident that our ambitious plans will come to fruition within the next months.

“Super July feels like the crown jewel of our work so far here at Spearhead Studios, and we cannot wait to release the games into the iGaming world so they can be played and appreciated by players and operators alike.”

KamaGames - Golden Hay

KamaGames has bolstered its social slots portfolio with the release of Golden Hay, a 20-pay-line slot devoted to Rumpelstiltskin, the mythical figure of fairytale. The game's release coincides with the 10-year anniversary celebrations for KamaGames’ Pokerist app.

“KamaGames is committed to expanding our already vast slots portfolio throughout the remainder of 2020,” said KamaGames. “Given the popularity of these slots titles among players, KamaGames is confident that we can achieve our goal of offering the highest quality slots product in the social casino market.”

Realistic Games

Realistic Games has rolled out low stake versions of its in-house developed online table games, including European Roulette and three and five hand versions of Blackjack.

“Table games are very popular, but entry points are traditionally higher than slots and not everyone wants to spend as much on their entertainment, by having low stakes options we are not alienating anyone from playing,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee.

“We’re also very conscious that casinos have attracted new customers in recent times, many from other verticals, so this may provide an added incentive to continue playing.”