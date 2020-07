Iron Dog Studio is launching Branded Megaways for a series of operators, starting with Interwetten and Novibet.

Branded Megaways is Iron Dog’s response to Blueprint Gaming’s Megaways exclusives built for the likes of LeoVegas, Partycasino and Sky Vegas. Instead of providing an exclusive game for every operator, Iron Dog is supplying the same slot game with a branded wrapper that makes it look like an exclusive game.

“The game is a chameleon,” says chief commercial officer Kevin [...]