GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Red Tiger, Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games, Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Big Time Gaming, Bragg Gaming and Pariplay.

Relax Gaming’s Sloth Tumble

Relax Gaming has launched Sloth Tumble, its first tumble game creation in partnership with Aboutslots.

“We have been working closely with Aboutslots to create a game that players will love, and we are thrilled with Sloth Tumble,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Red Tiger’s Monsters Unchained

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has expanded its game portfolio with the launch of Monsters Unchained.

“Red Tiger’s Monsters Unchained brings mythological monsters to the reels,” said Evolution chief business development officer Europe, Nicholas Peters.

Playtech & Quickspin Live’s Big Bad Wolf Live

Playtech and in-house slot studio Quickspin have launch Big Bad Wolf Live, the first live casino game from Quickspin Live.

“The launch of Big Bad Wolf Live marks the exciting beginning of Quickspin Live’s path in the Live space,” said Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin.

Yggdrasil’s Notre-Dame Tales GigaBlox

Yggdrasil has journeyed back to medieval times in its latest fairytale adventure, Notre-Dame Tales GigaBlox.

“Notre-Dame Tales GigaBlox combines an awe-inspiring setting with action-packed gameplay for a perfect marriage of themes and mechanics,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Betsoft Gaming’s Wish Granted

Betsoft Gaming is delivering reels filled with magical wins in latest release Wish Granted.

“Balanced gameplay with an exciting theme is a Betsoft hallmark,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

BF Games / SkillOnNet

BF Games has agreed a new deal to integrate its content onto SkillOnNet’s platform.

“This is an important milestone for BF Games and we’re excited to introduce our content to new audiences,” said Claudia Melcaru, head of business development at BF Games.

Greentube / Betway

Greentube has expanded its reach in Belgium by taking its games live with Betway.

“We are delighted to deliver popular digital takes on all-time classic slots to more players in Belgium, through our valued partner Betway,” said Greentube sales & key account manager Jordan Wall.

Play’n GO’s Sweet Alchemy 100

Play’n GO has released the latest game in its popular 100 series with the launch of Sweet Alchemy 100.

“As Sweet Alchemy is such a beloved Play’n GO slot, it only made sense to commission two sequels - last month’s Sweet Alchemy 2, and Sweet Alchemy 100,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Pragmatic Play’s Vegas Ball Bonanza

Pragmatic Play brings glitz and glamour to players in its latest live casino release, Vegas Ball Bonanza.

“Vegas Ball Bonanza exemplifies Pragmatic Play’s commitment to deliver the most premium entertainment experience and is very much in keeping with our strategy to twist, transform and elevate live casino to power up new possibilities of play for our partners and their players,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Betsafe

Pragmatic Play has also this week expanded its deal with Betsson Group to take its Spanish-language Roulette game live with Betsafe.

“A customised brand experience paired with a localised language for Roulette is a powerful combination, and we are thrilled to be adding value to Betsson Group’s Betsafe brand and its Spanish-speaking players,” said Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / bplay

In addition, Pragmatic Play has extended its partnership with bplay, this time in the Argentinian province of Mendoza.

“Pragmatic Play has been enjoying a fantastic working relationship with bplay for some time now across various regions in Argentina, so it’s great to see to continued growth of this cooperation,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Evoplay’s Penalty Roulette

Evoplay has released its latest title, Penalty Roulette, combining roulette with its popular Penalty Shoot-out game.

“Evoplay is delighted to present our new instant game, Penalty Roulette,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Big Time Gaming’s Max Megaways and Vegas Megaways

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has rolled out its Max Megaways and Vegas Megaways slots in Ontario for the first time.

“Since we began releasing content in Ontario earlier this year, we’ve had some great feedback from players who really enjoy the new mechanics we drop into our games,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

Bragg Gaming / 888

Bragg Gaming has expanded its deal with 888 to launch content with William Hill in the UK, Mr Green in Italy, Sweden and Denmark, and 888casino in Italy.

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting new distribution deal with 888 Holdings - including for the William Hill and Mr Green brands - given that 888 is one of the most renowned operators in the global gaming industry,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Pariplay / SunBet

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has expanded its footprint into South Africa following a new partnership with SunBet.

“Sun International is one of the most well-known casino brands in the African continent, offering incredible land-based as well as online play - through SunBet - for its customers,” said NeoGames president Tsachi Maimon.

