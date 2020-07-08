i3 Interactive brings in industry veterans ahead of BliztBet launch

Toronto-based iGaming operator i3 Interactive has announced a number of senior management appointments ahead of the launch of its new BlitzBet brand.

The company has brought in Andrew Lee as managing director of Blitzbet and Ian Marmion as trading director, adding over 40 years of industry experience to the management team.

Lee has previously served as managing director of William Hill Online and MD of sportsbook at The Stars Group, and assumes responsibility for the performance, growth and strategic direction of i3 Interactive’s sports betting and casino products. This includes BlitzBet, a new brand launching later this month in collaboration with social media personality Dan Bilzerian.

“The company's approach of partnering with a social media celebrity with over 50 million followers is refreshingly unique and a powerful proposition,” said Lee. “Chris has built a great team already and I look forward to being part of this compelling opportunity.”

Marmion previously served as a trading director and managing director of Victor Chandler, and also managed the VIP trading business at bet365. He joins BlitzBet from The Stars Group where he served as a trading director for six years.

“I am delighted to team up with Andy again on such an exciting project,” said Marmion. “Being involved from the beginning gives us the chance to develop the business we want to develop and I look forward to helping i3 and BlitzBet make its mark in the industry.”

i3 Interactive CEO Chris Neville commented: “Andy and Ian are top level executives in the online gaming world with proven track records of success with some of the largest operators in the gambling industry.”