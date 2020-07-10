GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

This week’s Gaming Intelligence games round-up features new releases from the likes of Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, Yggdrasil, Nolimit City, Spearhead Studios, and more.

Playtech’s Fire Blaze Jackpots: Adventure Trail

Playtech’s Rarestone studio has released the latest title in its Fire Blaze series of games with the launch of Fire Blaze Jackpots: Adventure Trail.

The 3x5, 30-line slot sees the Fire Blaze Hold & Respin feature trigger when six scattered idol symbols land. Adjacent idols that form a rectangle join up and increase the prize pool, with four jackpots to be won.

Three scattered map symbols trigger six free games with rich reels and a higher chance to trigger the Fire Blaze feature.

“Since launching last year, the Fire Blaze series has gained a highly loyal fan base, so we know players will be as excited as we are about the launch of Adventure Trail,” said Rarestone head of game development James Stewart.

“There are some fantastic ways to win on offer for players heading down the jungle trail, including the ever-popular Hold and Respin feature – plus a special feature with combining Idol symbols to boost the prize pool. Adventure Trail not only offers an exciting experience for players, but also a great opportunity for licensees to build on the popularity of the Fire Blaze brand.”

Pragmatic Play’s Drago – Jewels of Fortune

Pragmatic Play is taking players into a dangerous lair of fearsome dragons with its latest release, Drago – Jewels of Fortune.

Featuring 1,600 ways to win, the five-reel slot includes a Dragon Super Spin Bonus Feature, which is triggered if four matching Dragon symbols land on the same spin.

Four Diamond Jewel Scatters trigger the Jewel of the Dragon Free Spins. If more Gems appear on the reels during the round, the Respins number is reset, with sticky Wilds available on reels two, three and four before the Spins start.

“Drago – Jewels of Fortune is a fantastic, thrilling addition to our portfolio,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “With a carefully crafted setting, fearsome foes and huge sums to be won in the lair of the Dragon, it looks set to be another great hit in the Pragmatic Play slot offering.”

Microgaming’s Gold Coin Studios

Microgaming has launched the debut slot from Nevada-based Gold Coin Studios, Arthur’s Gold, a five-reel medieval-themed game featuring Double Symbols, 10-of-a-kind pays, and a free spins bonus with expanding wilds and respins.

“We are delighted to expand our exclusive studio network with the addition of Gold Coin Studios, who bring a wealth of industry knowledge to the table,” said Microgaming director of games Andrew Booth. “We welcome the team on board and look forward to working alongside them to further diversify our games portfolio for Microgaming customers.”

Gold Coin Studios CEO Andrew Booth added: “The team at Gold Coin Studios is very excited to be joining Microgaming’s network of content providers which will enable us to reach hundreds of operators in markets worldwide.

“We look forward to our journey with Microgaming as we strive to create a portfolio of go-to games for players of all experience levels.”

In related news, Microgaming has also announced the launch of several new games from its network of independent game development studios.

Miami Glow from Snowborn Games is an 1980s themed 5x3 slot that delivers a win potential of up to 12,500x the initial bet, while All41 Studios’ Mayan Eagle is a 6x5 reel slot which guarantees 15,625 ways to win on each spin and features the new Nobleways mechanic.

Others games launching this month include Just For The Win’s Immortal Glory, Triple Edge Studios’ Diamond Inferno, Crazy Tooth Studio’s Banana Drop, Skillzzgaming’s Monster Blast and 1X2gaming’s Queen of Embers.

Yggdrasil’s WildPops

Yggdrasil has released its latest slot in partnership with YG Masters studio AvatarUX, WildPops.

“WildPops is a fun-filled new addition to the Yggdrasil slot offering and will appeal to a wide demographic of players,” said Yggdrasil head of partner strategy Stuart McCarthy. “Our YG Masters studios continue to push the boundaries of innovation and AvatarUX is no different with its fascinating graphics and thrilling PopWins™ mechanic which has proven very popular with players.”

AvatarUX managing director Marcus Honney commented: “Our latest PopWins game contains all the thrilling excitement of our feature mechanic with a fun theme and massive win potential. Any spin can get the Popping started and give players thrilling experiences.

“Our partnership with Yggdrasil continues to go from strength to strength and we look forward to it growing for many years.”

Nolimit City’s Golden Genie & The Walking Wilds

Nolimit City has released its latest title Golden Genie & The Walking Wilds, an Arabian-themed 5x3, 20 payline slot.

“The mysterious and often told stories of Arabian Nights is now interpreted by Nolimit City in a truly remarkable setting – beautiful graphics accompanied by highly exciting and intense features with loads of potential really honors the powerful Genie of the Lamp,” said Nolimit City product owner Per Lindheimer.

Spearhead Studios’ Dark Joker

Spearhead Studios has launched Dark Joker, a new 3x3 medium volatility comic book-themed title.

“Dark Joker is the first release of five games in Super July,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “We are quickly building a strong portfolio of entertaining titles. Dark Joker it’s a great fast-paced game with higher winning potential than your average Joker game.”

Spearhead Studios game development director Kevin Corti added: “Dark Joker is a game with a tonne of personality. If you ever wanted a game that delivers a gripping, ‘High Octane’ experience, this is it. Dark Joker has an incredible intensity to it, driven by the speed of the spins and animations, the visual effects and the terrific, high-energy soundscape. We are confident players will love it.”

Genesis Gaming's Galaxy Star

Genesis Gaming has released Galaxy Star from its Radi8 studio, a 3x5 reel, 20 payline slot.

“With Galaxy Stars, we wanted to hit the core of what captivates slot players,” said Genesis Gaming director of products Peyman Zadeh. “Through prototyping and experiential testing, we set focus on designing a nice cadence that players can feel early on while dialing in on the momentum building events that really give players those nice spikey wins.

“With every win locking in a multiplier for the next spin, random wilds hitting on any spin, and walking wilds in free spins, players can experience an exhilarating snowball effect that would have them walking away with a smile, and a nice lump of cash in their wallets.”

Lightning Box’s Spartan Fire

Lightning Box has rolled out its new 4x5, 40 payline slot Spartan Fire, which is available exclusively on Kindred Group brands for a two-week period.

“Spartans are famed for battling to great victories and players will experience all the thrills of war in our newest hit, Spartan Fire,” said Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley. “Its action-packed Bonus Round will see players select their shields for combat, before leading to big wins when the dust settles.”

Playson’s Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win

Playson is taking players on a voyage to the Far East in its latest release, Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win.

“Featuring renowned Hold and Win mechanics, this taste of the Far East gives players the opportunity to win big prizes in the Bonus Game and would make an exciting addition to any operator’s portfolio,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin.

KamaGames’ Deuces & Joker Wild and American Video Poker

KamaGames has launched two new video poker titles, Deuces & Joker Wild and American Video Poker.

Each title hosts a variety of features which can be played in both Classic and Multi-Hand mode. In Deuces & Joker Wild, Joker and Wild cards are replaced by those that form the most profitable combination, while in American Video Poker, high combinations result in even higher payouts.