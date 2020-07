Casinos Austria’s supervisory board has approved plans to implement the largest reorganization in the company’s history.

The restructuring will ensure the survival of Casinos Austria’s 12 land-based casinos across Austria, and save over €40m a year by reducing material and personnel costs in casinos and the company’s headquarters.

The proposals will also increase efficiency through the reorganization of casino operations and a strategic realignment and redimensioning of individual venues. Casinos Austria will also reduce the number of [...]