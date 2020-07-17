GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, ThunderSpin and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes the likes of Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, SoftSwiss, Kalamba Games, City, ThunderSpin, Live 5 and Booongo, among others.

Stakelogic / White Hat Gaming

Stakelogic has integrated its slots portfolio with White Hat Gaming brands such as Casliando, Dream Vegas and Spinland.

The integration includes popular titles Book of Adventure and Super Wild Megaways, as well as newly launched games such as The Expendables Megaways.

“It’s a thrilling prospect for Stakelogic to directly partner with White Hat Gaming to offer its brands our range of exciting slot games,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “With our recently acquired UK licence, the potential for this partnership is limitless.”

White Hat Gaming CEO Phillip Gelvan said: “Quality content is what allows our online casino brands and game aggregation platform to stand out from our rivals and in this regard partnering with Stakelogic was an absolute must.

“Its games are setting new standards for entertainment, excitement and big-win potential and with the recent launch of its first branded game, is one of the most in-demand providers right now. We believe its titles will be a massive success with our players.”

Pragmatic Play / Reactive Games

Pragmatic Play has integrated its live casino solution with Italy-facing platform provider Reactive Games, including its Speed Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat games.

“We are very pleased to have taken our products live with Reactive Games, one of the premier software solutions providers in Italy,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “Our live casino offering continues to impress, and we are keen to deliver immersive gaming experiences to as many players as we can - something that is possible through deals like this.”

Reactive Games CEO Enrico Melfi commented: “Pragmatic Play has a strong reputation for delivering great products and its Live Casino portfolio has quickly emerged as one of the best in the industry.

“We look forward to offering these products to our customers and expanding together as Pragmatic Play’s innovative products continue to grow.”

Playtech / SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss has expanded its live casino platform with new content from Playtech.

SoftSwiss’ game aggregator clients and white label partners gain access to Playtech’s suite of 12 live dealer games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Dragon Tiger and Casino Hold’em, live streamed from studios in Latvia and the Philippines.

“SoftSwiss is happy to add the live content provided by Playtech to its comprehensive game aggregator portfolio,” said a spokesperson for SoftSwiss. “Henceforth, SoftSwiss clients can take advantage of new content opportunities.”

Playson / BOSS. Gaming Solutions

Playson has entered into an agreement to integrate its games with BOSS. Gaming Solutions’ platform, including popular titles Solar Temple, Solar Queen and Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win, along with the supplier’s Funky Fruits series and the Timeless Fruit slots portfolio.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with BOSS. Gaming Solutions as we continue with our efforts to make Playson games available to as many players as possible across Europe and beyond,” said Playson business development manager Lars Kollind. “This latest deal once again demonstrates the appeal of our premium slots for those looking to improve their casino offering.

“We’re looking forward to working with the great team at BOSS. Gaming Solutions and integrating our content onto its fast-expanding platform offering.”

BOSS. Gaming Solutions CEO Jeff Letlat said: “Playson have a strong reputation for developing quality games and are exactly the type of content provider that we want to offer through our solutions. This is an important deal as it will allow us to offer some of the industry’s best performing games to our customer base.”

Playson / SignorBet

Playson has also launched its content with Distante Group’s Italy-facing brand SignorBet.

“We are delighted to continue growing our Italian market presence with SignorBet, a prominent online outlet belonging to the highly-regarded Distante Group,” said Kollind. “Our portfolio offers an engaging range of gaming experiences, so this deal will undoubtedly be followed by further partnerships across the globe.”

SignorBet director Antonio Distante said: “Playson’s immersive collection of games is enjoyed by an extensive international fanbase, so we are thrilled to have the company on board.

“The supplier’s premium quality catalogue matches perfectly with our world class customer offering, and we look forward to cultivating a highly productive commercial relationship.”

Kalamba Games / SoftGamings

Kalamba has signed a deal to integrate its games with SoftGamings, including titles such as Miami Bonus Wheel, Blazing Bull, Sky Hunters and the newly-released Griffin’s Quest.

“The start to 2020 has surpassed expectations,” said Kalamba chief commercial officer Giles Lucas. “Yet another distribution partnership displays once again the market enthusiasm for Kalamba’s content and the customer demand for innovation, quality and games that players love to play.

“We are confident that the partnership will drive growth and innovation of both companies and provide an extended platform to deliver engaging games and solutions to our fans across the globe.”

SoftGamings director of partnerships Irina Sazonova added: “Kalamba is clearly emerging as a supplier to watch and is consistently building high quality content which we will be delighted to include on the SoftGamings platform.

“Kalamba provides great feature sets and mechanics, a pleasing UX and their games are always supported by great looking lobby icons, so we’re very excited about this partnership.”

MGA Games / Yobingo.es

MGA Games has integrated its slot games with Bingosoft-owned operator Yobingo.es in Spain.

The integration includes MGA Games’ Treasure Hunter slot, with more content to be rolled out in the near future.

Nolimit City / Cbet.lt

Nolimit City has entered the Lithuanian market through a deal with locally licensed operator Cbet.lt.

“Entering a new market is always exciting,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “Having an excellent partner to share that excitement with makes this an extra special achievement. We’re proud to be showcased on the trendsetting Cbet.lt and hope to see our games become household favourites.”

Cbet.lt general manager Karolis Gogaitis said: “Having a chance to be the very first operator in Lithuania market who will be showcasing such well known titles of Nolimit City as: Tombstone, Punk Rocker, Barbarian Fury and many more successful titles, is a tremendous opportunity for both parties to reach more visibility, differentiation and last but not least future business goals.”

ThunderSpin / BetConstruct

ThunderSpin has reached an agreement to integrate its portfolio of more than 25 games with BetConstruct’s content aggregation platform, including titles such as Book of Treasures, Kingdom of Glory and Vikings: Frozen Gods.

“We are extremely excited to partner with BetConstruct, a name that is synonymous with quality and that is recognised throughout the industry and beyond,” said ThunderSpin CEO Jeff Letlat. “I am certain this will strengthen our exposure to a much broader customer base and I am delighted to welcome such a prestigious new partner.”

BetConstruct casino manager Ruzanna Elchyan added: “We are delighted to brighten our game library with a set of high-quality, feature-rich, colourful and beautifully designed unique slots. We look forward with confidence and enthusiasm to a fruitful partnership with ThunderSpin.”

Live 5 Gaming / BetVictor

Live 5 Gaming has rolled out its portfolio of slots with BetVictor through a platform integration with SG Digital, including titles such as Billy Gone Wild and Bjorn the Frostlord.

“The opportunity to showcase our games on BetVictor is a thrilling prospect for the Live 5 team,” said Live 5 Gaming CEO Lloyd Butler. “We pride ourselves on working with the very best operators in the business.

“Our games, especially the latest releases have been receiving phenomenal feedback from both operators and players alike, so we are sure this positive vibe will continue, and they will prove just as popular for the players on BetVictor.”

BetVictor director of E-Gaming Turlough Lally said: “It is widely accepted that BetVictor offers our customers the very best in iGaming and betting, so being able to launch games from Live 5 maintains that philosophy.”

Evoplay Entertainment / Slotegrator

Evoplay Entertainment has signed a deal to supply its content to casino aggregation platform Slotegrator, including its flagship RPG-based slot Dungeon: Immortal Evil.

“We are delighted to team up with Slotegrator, a hugely successful platform provider with a strong commercial presence across the globe,” said Evoplay Entertainment chief business development officer Vladimir Malakchi.

“We’ve gone from strength to strength in recent months, and international expansion remains key to our commercial strategy. Our latest partnership will no doubt be key to boosting our reach, and we can’t wait to see what Slotegrator’s partners make of our titles.”

Slotegrator head of marketing Elina Safargulova added: “Slotegrator is thrilled to announce our long-awaited partnership with Evoplay Entertainment. We believe that by joining efforts, our companies will make a huge leap forward in maximizing our potential for growth and success.”

BetGames.TV / Jazz Gaming Solutions

BetGames.TV has expanded its presence in Latin America through an integration with the platform of Jazz Gaming Solutions, initially going live with the Juegueygane.com site with its Wheel of Fortune and 6+ Poker games.

“We are delighted to partner with Jazz Gaming Solutions, a prominent operator group with more than three decades of experience across the Americas,” said BetGames.TV LatAm sales director Eddie Morales. “Our products have proven to be a key revenue booster for LatAm operators this year, with their ease-of-use and familiarity for newly migrated land-based players proving to be a strong revenue driver. We have no doubt that our catalogue will prove to be hugely popular with JazzGS’ players.”

Jazz Gaming Solutions CEO Eddye Guevara said: “One of our key pillars at Jazz Gaming Solutions is our constant dedication to supplying the best content for our clients and partners – so it made perfect sense to team up with BetGames.TV.

“We are thrilled to have the company on board and can’t wait to introduce its premium selection of live betting games to players across our entire network. We’re sure they will be an instant hit.”

BetGames.TV / STS

Polish bookmaker STS has also partnered with BetGames.TV to launch a new Polish poker table.

"We are constantly implementing modern solutions and developing our functionality at STS so that our customers have access to a unique offer,” said STS president Mateusz Juroszek. “We are the first bookmaker in Poland to have introduced a wide range of BetGames.TV games on all of our internet platforms and on the mobile app.

“Now, we are expanding our offer with a new product – a Polish poker table, which is a significant advantage over other operators.”

Red Rake Gaming

Red Rake Gaming has made a number of its games available to licensed operators in Colombia, including titles Super15Stars, Million 7, The Asp of Cleopatra, Ryan O'Bryan and Mother of Horus.

“Entering the Colombian Market is an exciting time for Red Rake as we continue to drive our business expansion by entering into regulated markets,” said Red Rake Malta managing director Nick Barr.

“The Colombian market is growing and we are delighted our partners want to expand the Red Rake partnership to cater for the player demand around our top quality and popular titles.”

Salsa Technology / CT Gaming Interactive

Salsa Technology and CT Gaming Interactive have agreed a mutual deal to integrate each other’s games with their platforms.

“Our content integration partnership with CT Gaming offers huge promise and we firmly believe it will deliver strong results for both parties,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte.

CT Gaming Interactive head Lachezar Petrov commented: “Partnering with Salsa Technology broadens our presence in Latin American markets. CT Gaming’s titles are now within an extensive portfolio of world-class titles delivered across the region.

“We are excited about launching our popular games with their distribution network, as well as upcoming releases from our fast-growing catalogue of slot games. Salsa Technology also has excellent content that is now integrated within our white label solution platform Leopard. We hope this mutually beneficial partnership has an excellent outcome and we are looking forward to it.”

Booongo / Big Bola

Booongo has signed a new agreement to provide its slot portfolio to Mexican operator Big Bola, including the Dragon Pearls, Great Panda and Moon Sisters games.

“We are delighted to work with Big Bola and supply the award-winning operator with our engaging and immersive games,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian.

“Our slots are attracting the interest of operators and players across Latin America. Partnering with Big Bola will open the door for even more players to discover our games and we look forward to delivering even more titles in the coming months.”

Zitro Interactive / Casino Magic Online

Zitro has agreed a deal to launch its games with Argentinean-facing operator Casino Magic Online, including titles such as Wild Mustang, Fortune Goddess and Maneki Neko, as well as a range of video bingo games.

“We incorporated Zitro into our entertainment offering to provide our customers with more fun and a greater diversity of experiences,” said Casino Magic Online general manager Eduardo Antonio Nanton.

“At Casino Magic we are always in search of excellence to guarantee the best offer on the market, and with Zitro - whose games are well-known in the country’s casinos - we have found an ideal partner that offers unmatched performing products, an excellent know-how, and a personalized attention essential for the optimal functioning of a long-term collaboration.”