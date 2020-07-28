BlueRibbon brings in Rafi Ashkenazi as strategic advisor

Malta-based B2B marketing solutions provider BlueRibbon Software has appointed former Stars Group CEO Rafi Ashkenazi as a strategic advisor.

Ashkenazi brings a wealth of experience to the company, having most recently served as chief executive of The Stars Group until its merger with Flutter Entertainment, where he continues to serve as a non-executive director.

He will assist BlueRibbon in expanding its marketing and gamification platform across regulated markets worldwide.

“We at BlueRibbon are thrilled to have such a visionary and gaming specialist share in our passion to provide operators and players alike with innovative, next-level engagement tools,” said BlueRibbon Software co-founder and CEO Amir Askarov. “Not only does Rafi bring with him an astounding amount of industry achievements and groundbreaking experience but an insightful eye into the business at large.

“Rafi’s addition to our advisory team, reinforces BlueRibbons powerful capabilities and strength in enhancing player loyalty and brand differentiation as it teams up with one of the best minds in the gaming world. Rafi is certainly a feather in our cap, and we look forward to this new and exciting chapter together.”

Commenting on his advisory role, Ashkenazi said: “Having observed the value of the BlueRibbon platform and the traction that the company has created in such a short amount of time with leading tier one operators, I am delighted to be joining them in growing the BlueRibbon foothold in strategic markets.

“Within the gaming industry, specifically in the newly regulated markets, existing engagement tools are limited and lack the flexibility that operators require. Through BlueRibbon's unique and innovative solutions, operators now have the ability to better differentiate their brands and seamlessly adapt to the ever-changing regulatory landscape.”