GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Habanero, Everi and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Stakelogic, Pariplay, Habanero, Everi, Authentic Gaming, BetGames.TV, Playson, Oryx Gaming and more.

Stakelogic / Iforium

Stakelogic has struck a deal to distribute its portfolio of games through Iforium’s Gameflex platform, including popular titles Flappers, The Expendables Megaways, and Book of Cleopatra SuperStake.

“We are thrilled to have integrated our full suite of games with Iforium and to be able to leverage its incredible network of operator partners in core regulated markets around the world,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar.

“Our games are proving to be incredibly popular with players in Europe and other international jurisdictions and as we continue to design and develop even more classic and video slots, we look forward to taking advantage of the increased exposure Iforium provides.”

Iforium CEO Phil Parry said: “One of the reasons why so many tier one operators work with Iforium is our unrivalled portfolio of top-quality online slots and casino content. In that regard, Stakelogic is a great addition, bringing with it a suite of chart-topping games.

“We believe operators in regulated markets around the world will leap at the chance to add Stakelogic titles to their lobbies, allowing them to deliver the best possible experience to their players and to stand out from their rivals.”

Pariplay / Jade Rabbit Studio

Pariplay has expanded its Ignite development programme through a new agreement with Malta-based Jade Rabbit Studio (JRS).

“Partnering with Pariplay to leverage Ignite was a logical decision for JRS as we strive to expand our market presence," said Jade Rabbit Studio managing director Roger Admeus.

"Since its launch four years ago, Ignite has earned a reputation as a top development programme, and we’re confident that this collaboration will be a game changer for our content globally and for diversifying our overall player base.”

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey said: “We’re delighted to continue to expand our Ignite programme to include JRS, a game studio with strong potential.

"Their decision to leverage Pariplay’s Ignite speaks to the value that the development programme adds to both up-and-coming studios like JRS and established developers alike through its technical strength, large-scale distribution and fully regulated market footprint.”

Habanero / Rush Street Interactive

Habanero has entered into an agreement to provide its portfolio of slots to Rush Street Interactive’s RushBet.co site in Colombia.

The agreement sees more than 50 titles from Habanero’s portfolio deployed on RushBet.co, with the supplier also set to provide 170 games to Rush Street’s US-facing social casinos in the near future.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rush Street Interactive, a highly acclaimed group with an impressive multi-brand portfolio,” said Habanero business development executive Vera Motto. “We’re honoured to have been selected by an operator with such high standards and see this as testament to our record-breaking expansion over the past year. We look forward to a long and productive relationship together, especially when it comes to the US.”

Rushbet.co general manager Omar Calvo said: “Habanero is a premium quality provider with a widely celebrated product suite, so we are delighted to partner with them as we continue to grow our existing catalogue of games for our players to enjoy.

“The supplier’s innovative slots and table games catalogue fits perfectly with our commitment to offer our players the most exciting mobile playing experience in Latin America, and we look forward to a productive commercial relationship across the Americas.”

Everi / Roar Digital

Everi Digital, the iGaming arm of Everi Holdings, has partnered with Roar Digital to launch three of its most popular slot games online in New Jersey with Borgata, BetMGM and PartyCasino.

Smokin' 777, Meltdown and Double Ruby have gone live with the brands, with further games to follow including exclusive release Hot Spot 777.

“At Everi, we consider Roar Digital to be a leading premiere operator, and this partnership is another significant milestone for our digital business,” said Everi executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital. “It enables us to introduce our world-class gaming content to more online players and expands the footprint of our proprietary, state-of-the-art remote game server (RGS).

“This move further strengthens the deep relationship with MGM Resorts International, GVC and Roar that already exists with our Games, Digital and FinTech businesses.”

Roar Digital vice president of gaming Matthew Sunderland added: “We are excited about the opportunity to deliver some of the industry's best performing land-based titles to our gaming titles for online play in New Jersey courtesy of Everi Digital.

“Our integration with Everi's RGS will enable us to seamlessly add Everi's compelling gaming content to our online gaming platform, which in turn helps us bring new and exciting gaming experiences to our existing and growing customer base.”

Authentic Gaming / Betsson

Authentic Gaming has strengthened its position in the Italian market after integrating its suite of live casino games with Betsson’s StarCasinò brand.

The deal allows players at StarCasinò to access games streamed from the supplier’s ARENA Studio, including Blaze Roulette, Grand Roulette, 24/7 Roulette, and Auto Roulette.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Betsson to integrate our live roulette games with its StarCasinò brand,” said Authentic Gaming CEO Jonas Delin. “We have already established ourselves in Italy and this deal marks our arrival as a leader in both live roulette and in the Italian market itself.”

StarCasinò casino manager Marco Strazzulla said: “Live casino is a popular gaming category among our players in Italy, and we want to offer them the widest range of quality live casino titles.

“Authentic Gaming has emerged as a major player in the sector, providing hugely entertaining and highly innovative live roulette titles that we know will be a big hit with our players, and is in line with our vision of offering the best customer experience in the industry.”

BetGames.TV / Logrand Entertainment Group

BetGames.TV has expanded its presence in Mexico with the rollout of live dealer games to Logrand Entertainment Group’s Strendus and Mustangmoney brands, including titles such as Wheel of Fortune, Baccarat and 6+ Poker.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Logrand Entertainment Group and making further inroads into the vibrant Latin American market,” said BetGames.TV LatAm sales director Eddie Morales. “Strendus is the most secure online entertainment platform in Mexico and our award-winning selection of cutting-edge live dealer betting games will be a great addition to this dynamic online gaming brand.”

Logrand Entertainment Group director of online operations Lenin Castillo said: “Logrand Entertainment Group is one of the most innovative companies in the entertainment industry and a force to be reckoned with in the Mexican gaming sector.

“We are confident that by having a strategic partner such as Betgames.TV, our Strendus platform will reinforce its leadership by offering international content that exceeds the expectations of our users.”

Playson / SpaceCasino

Playson has expanded its UK presence with the launch of its games with Stech’s SpaceCasino brand, including titles such as Solar Queen, the Book of Gold trilogy and Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, alongside its Timeless Fruits Slots portfolio and new Funky Fruits series.

“The UK audience has always been a focus for Playson and we’re thrilled to be able to entertain even more of its players with our popular titles,” said Playson head of account management Michael Tadross. “SpaceCasino has been fantastic to work with and we are excited to be providing its customers with the bespoke gaming experience for which we are now renowned.”

Stech head of business development Dan Vikman said: “Delivering the highest quality products to our customers is paramount here at STech and providing players with the best games on the market has always been our driving force.

“We plan to increase the number of our brands in the near future, and it is great to have Playson on board as we extend our reach to an even larger audience with SpaceCasino in the UK.”

OneTouch / Bitcasino

OneTouch has agreed to integrate its content with cryptocurrency casino operator Bitcasino, including a selection of table games such as live dealer Baccarat, Roulette and Blackjack.

“Bitcasino is the industry’s foremost cryptocurrency specialist, and this partnership allows our offering to continue expanding across a diverse set of product verticals,” said OneTouch head of marketing Ollie Castleman. “Our unique mobile-first gaming suite has continued to go from strength to strength this year, and we’ve lined up an additional range of exciting product launches and operator deals for the coming period.”

Bitcasino director of casino Tauri Tiitsaar added: “OneTouch is among the industry’s fastest-growing suppliers, so we are thrilled to be integrating its world class collection of slot and table games.

“The company’s impressive product offering fits well with our track-record of providing fun, fast and fair immersive gaming experiences, so we can’t wait to introduce it to our players. We are certain that these games are going to be a big hit.”

BF Games / Crocobet

BF Games has signed a deal to offer its portfolio of casino games to Georgian operator Crocobet, including hits such as Book of Gods, Stunning Hot, Crystal Mania, Bonnie & Clyde, as well as newly-released Hot Sunrise.

“Our games have been proven popular with players in Georgia and we are thrilled to add yet another leading operator to our list of local partners,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru. “We continue to expand our portfolio with exciting titles that appeal to a wide demographic of players and we look forward to offering our games to Crocobet’s customer base.”

Crocobet co-owner Giorgi Barnabishvili said: “By partnering with BF Games we will enhance our offering and further cement our position as a leading operator in the market. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

Oryx Gaming / Soft2Bet

Bragg Gaming Group’s Oryx Gaming has agreed a deal to roll out its content across several of Soft2Bet’s online casino brands, which include YoYoCasino, Wazamba and CampoBet among others.

“Soft2Bet is a rapidly expanding company with numerous exciting brands offering engaging and exciting experiences to players,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “We’re thrilled to add our content to its existing offering and are certain it will be a hit with the company’s growing customer base.”

Soft2Bet CEO Boris Chaikin said: “With Oryx’s extensive and varied product suite we will be able to quickly expand our games portfolio across a global range of jurisdictions with the best titles on the market.

“We’re excited to work together to further strengthen our reputation for offering players an immersive gaming experience.”

Lightning Box / Konami Gaming

Lightning Box has reached an agreement to supply several of its most popular titles to US land-based gaming supplier Konami Gaming.

The collaboration will see three of the Australian supplier’s best-performing games - Chicken Fox, Silver Lioness 4x and Eagle Sun - go live in land-based casinos in the US in early 2021.

“This is another significant deal for us as we continue to expand on three fronts in North America: land-based, online and social,” said Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley. “Konami has established a very strong customer base in the US and we’re really looking forward to the reaction of casino players, who can now enjoy our games in more places than ever.”

Konami Gaming senior vice president & chief product & strategy officer Victor Duarte commented: “Like us, Lightning Box has a proven track record in the United States, and it made sense to team up with them to deliver more great gaming content on our gaming machines.”

Wazdan / United Remote

United Remote has expanded its casino aggregator platform with new content from Wazdan, including titles such as Mayan Ritual, Fruit Mania Deluxe, Sizzling 777 Deluxe and latest release Reel Hero.

“This partnership with United Remote allows Wazdan to extend our reach further in certain key jurisdictions,” said Wazdan head of sales Andrzej Hyla. “2020 is set to be a great year for fans of our games on the back of this new partnership with United Re-mote.”

United Remote CEO Jeremy Fall said: "We are delighted to be able to help boost Wazdan’s market expansion further with their proprietary technology-packed games. Wazdan's hallmark for developing content that seamlessly transitions from the casino floor to mobile, tablet and desktop devices will add more exciting options for our operators and their players.”