Gaming Intelligence
GameCo unveils new iGaming focused B2B brand

10th August 2020 9:49 am GMT
iGameCo
NetEnt

Las Vegas-based games developer GameCo has announced the launch of iGameCo, a new brand focused on providing skill-based iGaming, esports betting and freeplay casino games to online operators in regulated markets.

iGameCo plans to release skill-based iGaming products across a range of player-favourite categories, including Match 3, spot the difference, and sports, with the games to be distributed by the likes of ReelPlay and G.games.

“iGameCo is the culmination of years of research and development in combining video games and esports for regulated casinos and we’re proud to bring our leadership in land-based Video Game Gambling to digital casinos and sportsbooks,” said Blaine Graboyes, co-founder and CEO of GameCo.

“We invented the first-ever skill-based games for retail casinos and now we’re expanding the category to bring this experience to regulated gaming markets worldwide, providing casinos with the products to attract and monetize the next generations of customers.”

iGameCo’s full-service esports offering provides all the necessary tools for sportsbooks and casinos to capitalise on the growth of esports wagering, which is currently legal in seven US jurisdictions and is expected to generate $17 billion in handle in 2020.

