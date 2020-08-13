This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Realms launches Slingo Originals with Jumpman Gaming

13th August 2020 7:34 am GMT
London-listed Gaming Realms is supplying its Slingo Originals portfolio of games to UK-facing iGaming platform provider Jumpman Gaming.

The multi-year agreement gives Jumpman access to Gaming Realms’ entire Slingo Originals portfolio, which will be distributed via SG Digital’s Open Gaming System (OGS) to Jumpman’s network of over 185 white label partner sites.

“We’re delighted that through our partnership with Scientific Games we have been able to launch our Slingo Originals content with Jumpman, a key innovator in the iGaming industry operating an extensive network of partner sites,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley.

“The partnership is testament to the popularity of the Slingo content range and we look forward to continuing to innovate, launching  market-leading content to new audiences.”

Jumpman Gaming managing director Kris Kukula added: “We're delighted to welcome the Slingo content to our network. Given its success, both in the UK and globally, we believe it will be a perfect fit to expand our customer and entertainment experience.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading down 0.84 per cent at 18.54 pence per share in London Thursday morning, having set a new 52-week high of 20.63 pence per share on Monday.

