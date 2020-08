The American Gaming Association (AGA) has declined the opportunity to throw its weight behind iGaming legislation in more states, despite a 250 per cent rise in iGaming revenue to $402.7m in the five states that offer it in Q2 2020.

The AGA continues to tread a fine line between supporting the idea of iGaming without actively lobbying for its rollout in more states.

AGA president Bill Miller told Gaming Intelligence: “We believe strongly that it’s up to [...]