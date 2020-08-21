GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Nolimit City, Lightning Box and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features new titles from the likes of Playtech, Stakelogic, Nolimit City, Play’n GO, GAMING1, True Lab, Lightning Box, Salsa Technology and Ezugi.

Playtech’s Dragon Spark

Playtech’s Origins studio has released the latest addition to its Ways Boost suite of games with the launch of 5x5 slot Dragon Spark.

“Everyone in the Playtech Origins Studio team is very excited about our latest release, Dragon Spark - a new addition to our Ways Boost suite of games,” said Offer Ben-Mordechai, head of mathematics for Origins. “Dragon Spark is a collapsing 3,125 ways games with an increasing multiplier on every collapse. With the Fire Blast and Wild Fire Feature, collapses can occur even without wins - meaning the multipliers still increase, creating the potential for super-high wins.

“In addition, dropping three Dragon eggs all the way to the bottom of the reels will trigger 10 free games with our signature Ways Boost feature, giving players up to 16,807 ways to win, with a multiplier that only goes up. We’re confident Dragon Spark will appeal to all players, but especially those who enjoy high volatility games, with the very large multiplier feature offering huge win potential.”

Stakelogic’s Volcano Deluxe

Stakelogic has announced the release of Volcano Deluxe, a 5x4 reel, 20-payline slot that includes a range of features such as Random Wilds, Super Wilds that fill the whole reel, Cash Prizes and Free Spins.

“Volcano Deluxe is one of our most explosive slot launches to date and combines everything that we have built our reputation on from striking design to engaging gameplay with plenty of big win potential,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “The team has done an incredible job on the math and mechanics of Volcano Deluxe, providing anticipation and thrills in equal measure. The volcano can erupt with every spin and when it does, players are awarded with a range of features that can turn their wins from hot to fiery.

“This really is a great game, and certainly one of our most fun and entertaining to date, and we believe it will be hugely popular with our operator partners and their players.”

Nolimit City’s Book of Shadows

Nolimit City has launched its latest slot Book of Shadows, offering players three sets of reel play, from 5x3 to 5x4 and 5x5.

“Making your own game in such a well-known genre of games isn’t easy and we haven’t taken it lightly,” said Nolimit City product owner Per Lindheimer. “Our effort to energize this popular mechanic with our own touch has pushed us to great length in our efforts to always keep fresh, but not to lose what’s fun about the games. Giving the power to the player to choose his flavor in so many aspects of the game is something truly exciting.”

Play’n GO’s Diamond Vortex

Play’n GO has launched its second hexagonal gridslot game Diamond Vortex.

“The success of Honey Rush showed us that people enjoy playing the hexagonal grid format, so we gave them more of what they want,” said Play’n GO chief product officer Martin Zettergren. “But of course, we wanted to bring more to the table this time, and the result is a unique, exciting game giving something new to the market.”

GAMING1’s Meow in the Boots

GAMING1 has unveiled its latest slot release Meow in the Boots, a 5x4 slot that takes players on a magical journey to discover the hidden treasure buried deep within the Castle of an Ogre.

“With 178 ways to win, feline-friendly players can spend nine lives enjoying our fantastically furry slot release, Meow in the Boots,” said GAMING1 chief operating officer Sylvain Boniver. “Constantly enhancing our celebrated gaming suite with innovative new additions remains key to our commercial strategy, as GAMING1 continues to expand across a global range of regulated jurisdictions. This one’s not to be missed.”

True Lab’s Day & Night

True Lab has rolled out its latest 6x4 slot game Day & Night.

“Our first game inspired by a classic plot looks just perfect to me,” said True Lab chief business development officer Vasily Polynov. “Together with the great idea of Day and Night reels, this slot stirs up a lot of emotions thanks to its astonishingly well-detailed visuals and sounds, as well as a very promising math setting.”

Lightning Box’s Extreme Fishing

Lightning Box’s latest slot release is Extreme Fishing, which has been launched via SG Digital’s platform.

“We’re hoping it will be hook, line and sinker for players in our new release Extreme Fishing,” said Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley. “The latest addition to our portfolio is sure to appeal to those looking to claim some big prizes with the exciting Fishing Feature.”

Salsa Technology’s Crystal Monsters

Salsa Technology has expanded its bingo portfolio with the launch of Crystal Monsters, a classic 90 ball game with 5x3 cards which players are able to bet on individually.

“It is crystal clear that our latest video bingo game from our outstanding creative studio will be a valuable asset,” said Salsa Technology CEO Peter Nolte. “Crystal Monsters blends together epic game-play, an exciting adventure and the chance of huge rewards. It’s testament to our expertise in video bingos that others in the market have unsuccessfully tried to replicate our positive results.”

Ezugi’s Lucky 7

Evolution Gaming-owned Ezugi has launched Lucky 7, a new version of the popular “hi low” game format that sees players predict whether the next card dealt will be above 7 (7 Up), below 7 (7 Down) or Lucky 7.

The launch of Lucky 7 coincides with Ezugi opening an Indian-themed studio where it will stream popular live dealer games including Namaste Roulette, Andar Bahar and Bet on Teen Patti.

“Lucky 7 is an action-packed title that offers simple yet fast gameplay that delivers a thrilling experience whether played on desktop or mobile,” said Ezugi’s Pang Goh. “The addition of side bets brings another element to the game, giving players more choice and ramping up the win potential with every game round.

“We are also delighted to have cut the ribbon on our new India studio which we will use to continue to build out our growing presence in what we see as an exciting market with tremendous potential.”