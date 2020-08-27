theScore Bet partners Twin River for New Jersey online casino launch

Toronto-listed Score Media and Gaming has secured market access to launch an online casino in New Jersey through a partnership with New York-listed casino operator Twin River Worldwide Holdings.

The multi-year agreement will allow theScore Bet to launch its online casino during in the second half of 2021, subject to securing regulatory approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement following Twin River's pending acquisition of Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

“The addition of an online casino offering to our award-winning and truly differentiated mobile sports betting platform broadens our reach and deepens our strong portfolio of assets,” said theScore founder and CEO John Levy. “This is yet another step towards providing theScore’s media and betting patrons with a completely holistic and tightly integrated media and gaming experience.”

theScore Bet becomes the second operator to secure market access for iGaming in New Jersey through Twin River, following in the footsteps of PointsBet. Twin River has also granted sports betting skins to Sporttrade and Esport Entertainment Group.

“We are excited to partner with theScore and to provide our Atlantic City guests with a highly-personalized iGaming experience,” said Twin River Worldwide Holdings President and CEO George Papanier. “We look forward to working with them and engaging our guests as they leverage this new, exciting platform.”

The agreement spans an initial term of 10 years, extendable by a five-year renewal term at theScore's option, and a further five-year renewal term upon mutual agreement of the parties.

theScore Bet is currently taking sports betting wagers in New Jersey and is set to expand into Colorado and Indiana, subject to regulatory approval.

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc (TOR:SCR) closed up 3.33 per cent at CAD$0.62 per share in Toronto Wednesday, while shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NSQ:TRWH) closed up marginally by 0.24 per cent at US$24.85.