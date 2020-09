Tallinn-based blockchain solutions provider DAOGroup has entered into a partnership with EveryMatrix’s MoneyMatrix payment processing platform.

The deal will see DAOGroup provide its DAOWallet cryptocurrency gateway as an integrated payment solution for MoneyMatrix’s network of operators, and is scheduled to go live at the end of September.

“DAOWallet brings something entirely new to the table compared to other wallets out there,” said DAOGroup chief commercial officer Glen Bullen. “Specifically designed for gaming, we give our partners peace [...]