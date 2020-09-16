This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Push Gaming launches with Norsk Tipping through IGT integration

16th September 2020 8:10 am GMT
Push Gaming
NetEnt

Casino games provider Push Gaming has entered into an agreement with IGT to provide its games to Norwegian state lottery operator Norsk Tipping.

Push Gaming becomes the latest supplier to provide its games to Norsk Tipping through IGT, alongside the likes of NetEnt and Elk Studios.

The initial integration includes four of Push Gaming’s most popular titles, including Joker Troupe, Jammin’ Jars, Razor Shark and Wild Swarm, with further games to be added throughout the year.

“Entering dynamic new markets and increasing our global audience is what we strive for here at Push Gaming,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey. “It’s fantastic to have joined forces with IGT and to continue expanding our presence in regulated markets worldwide. We look forward to a long and productive partnership together.”

IGT PlayDigital senior vice president Enrico Drago added: “By leveraging the seamless content aggregation technology within our IGT PlayCommand platform product suite, IGT successfully added Push Gaming’s innovative digital games to our growing stable of titles for Norsk Tipping, and further supported our goal of delivering unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NSQ:IGT) closed 0.41 per cent higher at $12.18 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Casino IGT Norsk Tipping Norway Push Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Related Articles

Coingaming appoints new leadership team

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, EveryMatrix, Push Gaming and more

Pariplay strengthens senior management team with appointment of Christine Lewis

Sports betting: Lessons learned from the pandemic

Sports betting: Lessons learned from the pandemic

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Spearhead Studios, Play’n GO and more

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Leander, Push Gaming and more

Online poker soars as French iGaming market declines in Q2

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Greentube and more

Jumbo Interactive sees full year revenue grow to $71m

Strong Q2 for ATG as Swedish horse racing drives growth

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Nolimit City, Lightning Box and more

Catena Media profit slides despite record second quarter revenue

Tabcorp full year revenue drops 5% despite digital growth

Online growth fails to offset Q2 retail decline for Inspired Entertainment

Pragmatic Play
Skywind
Sportradar Webinar
Every Matrix
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic