Push Gaming launches with Norsk Tipping through IGT integration

Casino games provider Push Gaming has entered into an agreement with IGT to provide its games to Norwegian state lottery operator Norsk Tipping.

Push Gaming becomes the latest supplier to provide its games to Norsk Tipping through IGT, alongside the likes of NetEnt and Elk Studios.

The initial integration includes four of Push Gaming’s most popular titles, including Joker Troupe, Jammin’ Jars, Razor Shark and Wild Swarm, with further games to be added throughout the year.

“Entering dynamic new markets and increasing our global audience is what we strive for here at Push Gaming,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey. “It’s fantastic to have joined forces with IGT and to continue expanding our presence in regulated markets worldwide. We look forward to a long and productive partnership together.”

IGT PlayDigital senior vice president Enrico Drago added: “By leveraging the seamless content aggregation technology within our IGT PlayCommand platform product suite, IGT successfully added Push Gaming’s innovative digital games to our growing stable of titles for Norsk Tipping, and further supported our goal of delivering unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NSQ:IGT) closed 0.41 per cent higher at $12.18 per share in New York Tuesday.