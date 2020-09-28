Pragmatic Play integrates live casino portfolio with EveryMatrix platform

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has integrated its portfolio of live casino products with EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine aggregation platform.

EveryMatrix casino clients in Europe and Latin America will gain access to Pragmatic Play’s growing live casino offering, including the recently launched Roulette and Blackjack Azure games, as well as Mega Sic Bo, localised Roulette games and Speed variants of a wide array of casino classics.

“Seeing our burgeoning Live offering made available across EveryMatrix’s clients is very exciting for us as we look to grow in the vertical,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “Our product range continues to excel, and we look forward to the response from EveryMatrix’s partners.”

Amund Stensland, chief operating officer of EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine, said: “We’re delighted to take Pragmatic Play’s live casino portfolio and offer it through our CasinoEngine platform to our clients.

“With a range of titles that appeal to players of varied demographics, we can’t wait to see how their games are received by our customers.”