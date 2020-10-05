This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Fast Track integrates CRM platform with Together Gaming

5th October 2020 10:18 am GMT
Red Tiger

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has integrated its real-time player engagement solution with iGaming platform provider Together Gaming.

The integration will allow Together Gaming-powered brands, including Cashmio and Bethard, to enhance their player engagement through the platform.

“Our integration with Together Gaming means that any brands on their platform will be able to more easily begin the digital transformation of their player engagement,” said Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén. “We are very excited to be working with a platform that values flexibility and supports brands to work in the ways that best suit their unique needs.”

Together Gaming head of commercial and sales Klas Rosenvist said: “We are very excited to partner up with Fast Track. Our white label partners expect that we deliver cutting edge iGaming software. This includes providing them with the right technical tools and services to succeed in their target markets.

“Integrating Fast Track is a perfect example of this. By offering our partners Fast Track, they are given the best possible conditions to effectively engage with their players.”

