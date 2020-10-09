GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, Booongo and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Stakelogic, Pragmatic Play, Booongo, Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Push Gaming and Yggdrasil, among others.

Stakelogic / NetBet

Stakelogic has agreed a deal to provide its games to operator NetBet, including titles such as The Expendables Megaways, Book of Adventure Super Stake Edition and its latest release Lions Gold.

“NetBet is a leading online casino, with firm exposure in top regulated markets such as UK and Romania,” said Stakelogic sales director Salvatore Marino. “This partnership will allow us to expand our reach and allow more players in more jurisdictions to experience our games and our innovative features.”

NetBet games content manager Gavin Wong added: “We have a commitment to delivering a diverse and high-quality user experience, and this partnership firmly aligns with that commitment. We have witnessed Stakelogic grow from strength to strength and believe their games portfolio and other content will be a great addition to our offering.”

Pragmatic Play / Zamba

Pragmatic Play has rolled out its slots portfolio with licensed Colombian operator Zamba, including the popular John Hunter series of games, as well as Wolf Gold and latest release Wild Walker.

“We’re delighted to further strengthen our position in the regulated Colombian territory by going live with Zamba,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin America Victor Arias. “We’ve committed to growing our presence significantly in the region and our products are being received extremely well in Latin America. We look forward to continuing our upwards momentum on the continent.”

Zamba business unit manager Santiago Melo said: “Growing our offering is vital to keep growing our customer base and Pragmatic Play has incredible diversity in its slot portfolio.

“With many top-performing slots appealing to a wide range of player demographics, their products will take our portfolio of titles to the next level, and we look forward to a long and exciting partnership together.”

Booongo / Zamba

In related news, Zamba has also signed a deal to add content from Booongo to its platform, including titles such as Sun of Egypt, Book of Sun Multichance, and Dragon Pearls.

“We are thrilled to partner with Zamba, expanding our presence in Colombia significantly,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “Our growth in Latin America has been impressive and sustained in recent months and is something we will look to continue to do in the upcoming months as our portfolio goes from strength to strength.”

Zamba marketing director Maria Eugenia Romero commented: “Booongo’s diverse slot offering offers players a wide range of content to choose from, while its top performing Dragon Pearls engages audiences with its lucrative Hold and Win mechanics.”

Oryx Gaming / Microgaming

Oryx Gaming has signed a deal to integrate with Microgaming’s aggregation platform.

Oryx's RGS platform includes proprietary and regionally customized games created by development studios such as GAMOMAT.

“Microgaming is one of the leading names in the industry and its aggregation platform features the best content on the market,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “We are delighted to now add our proprietary and exclusive games to its existing offering and to reach new audiences.”

Microgaming commercial director Leon Thomas commented: “Microgaming is delighted to partner with Oryx Gaming, who offer an extensive collection of engaging games from innovative and creative studios, such as German online premium game developer GAMOMAT. The addition of exciting titles from ORYX further diversifies our content offering for customers worldwide.”

1X2 Network / GoldenPalace.be

Games from 1X2 Network subsidiaries 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio are now available on Belgium’s GoldenPalace.be following an integration with SG Digital.

Golden Palace customer gain access to slots such as Pirate Kingdom Megaways, Battle Maidens, Neon Jungle, Blood Queen, and a new Branded Megaways slot developed by Iron Dog Studio.

“We are delighted to add Golden Palace to our growing roster of big-name casino partners and for its players to enjoy the hugely entertaining experience our slots and table games have to offer,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “This includes our most recent titles such as Battle Maidens: Cleopatra and 1 Million Megaways BC as well as some of our longstanding player favourites like Blood Queen and Neon Jungle. Of course, the jewel in the crown is undoubtedly Branded Megaways.”

Golden Palace product lead Glenn De Cuyper said: “At Golden Palace we are always listening to our players and what they want. The fact that many players have requested games from 1X2 Network and its brands was more than enough for us to partner with the developer.

“Making its full suite of games available to our players was a must, but the added bonus of being able to launch our own Branded Megaways slot makes this one of our more important and valuable partnerships to date. We look forward to seeing our players enjoy the depth and quality the 1X2 Network portfolio offers as well as their response to our very own Megaways slot.”

Push Gaming / Casumo

Push Gaming has agreed a new content supply deal with Casumo, with Joker Troupe set to be the first game available to the operator.

“Our working relationship with Casumo has always been one based on the mutual respect of each other’s products, and we’re thrilled to be expanding on the trust we’ve built with this new content agreement,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “Casumo’s casino brand is hugely popular and we look forward to helping streamline the delivery of our premier titles to its ever-growing legion of players.”

Casumo head of casino Josefine Hellström said: “Push Gaming is industry-renowned for its cutting-edge slot portfolio and we’re delighted to further strengthen our partnership together with this new agreement of content distribution.

“Providing a best-in-class experience for players is our focus at Casumo and delivering Push Gaming’s popular suite of games via its innovative platform allows us to further enhance and streamline the gaming experience.”

WMG Gaming / Planetwin365

SKS365’s Planetwin365 brand has expanded its online casino offering in Italy through an integration with WMG Gaming, which has repurposed five of its land-based games for online play, including Fowl Play Gold.

“The partnership with SKS365 was our primary goal throughout 2020,” said WMG Gaming’s Manuele Mazzucato. “Collaborating with such an important operator in the Italian and European scene is a source of pride for our group and gives us a further incentive for growth and commitment.”

SKS365 chief commercial officer Troy Cox said: “We are very proud to welcome WMG, one of the best known and most appreciated providers in Italy. The introduction of WMG titles allows us to further expand our gaming offering, by intercepting a cluster of customers more closely tied to the physical slot offer.

“It is no coincidence that the WGM titles have already established themselves as top performers both in terms of popularity and revenue just few days after their launch on our gaming platform.”

BetGames.TV / Ganabet

BetGames.TV is providing its live dealer games to Mexican operator Ganabet.mx, including titles such as Wheel of Fortune, 6+ Poker, and the recently revamped War of Bets.

“Our live dealer titles continue to entice players looking for a more engaging casino experience, and we’re very confident that our products will help Ganabet.mx drive retention and acquisition, and in turn, more betting volume and profitability,” said BetGames.TV LatAm sales director Eddie Morales.

“Ganabet.mx is a progressive operator giving players one of the best casino experiences in the region. It’s a natural move for them to bolster their live dealer vertical and we look forward to building a successful relationship in the coming years.”

Ganabet.mx risk and business intelligence manager Humberto Anaya Pacheco said: “In the current climate, it’s more important than ever to offer players a comprehensive casino product and this partnership with BetGames.TV will ensure that we can deliver more premium content to them.

“Many players have jumped from sports betting to casino in recent months, but they often demand something more than RNG-based titles. BetGames.TV’s live dealer games provide that bit more, delivering engaging content with a human element.”

Yggdrasil / Betzest

Yggdrasil's portfolio of games have gone live with operator Betzest, including popular titles Valley of the Gods, Vault Of Fortune, Vikings Go Wild, Jackpot Express, Football Glory and Temple Stacks: Splitz.

“We are excited to launch our games on the Betzest site and to reach a new audience with their growing customer base,” said Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist. “We have launched some fantastic new titles this year with more yet to come and we are sure that our recent content as well as our long-standing fan-favourites will be huge hits with Betzest’s customers.”

Betzest founder and chief marketing officer Marius Filip said: “We are thrilled to conclude another partnership with leading casino provider Yggdrasil. We’ve listened to our players and with this superb addition to our existing offering, we also strengthen Yggdrasil’s reach in our key strategic markets.”

Playson / Novibet

Playson has struck a deal to provide its content to operator Novibet, including player-favourites such as Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win and Diamond Wins: Hold and Win, as well as latest release Solar King.

“Novibet boasts strong commercial potential and impressive growth prospects, so we welcome this partnership and look forward to working with the company,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “Featuring industry-leading promotional tools and a collection of hit games, this deal allows players across Europe to continue enjoying our premium quality offering.”

Hacksaw Gaming / Ellmount Gaming

Hacksaw Gaming has agreed a deal to provide its games to Ellmount Gaming’s Casino Room through an integration with Microgaming’s Quickfire platform.

“Our new partnership with Microgaming will allow us to offer our games to Ellmount Gaming,” said Hacksaw Gaming chief operating officer Marcus Cordes. “We are looking forward to working with the team from Casino Room and offer their players a new and exciting gaming experience with our unique slot and scratchcard games.

“This partnership is a great example of how we are reaching new partners and offering them a superior experience through the Quickfire platform.”

ThunderSpin / 1xSlots

ThunderSpin has agreed a deal to integrate its content with operator 1xSlots, including games such as Halloween Witch Party, Book of Treasures and Vikings: Frozen Gods.

“We are thrilled to announce our cooperation with the high-class slot games provider ThunderSpin - a brand that has developed a well-earned reputation for high quality, exciting game content that performs across platforms and in multiple markets,” said 1xSlots product manager Regina Tolstokorova.

ThunderSpin CEO Jeff Letlat added: “This new partnership with 1xSlots continues our strategy of reaching an international player base by partnering with established operators whose players will appreciate the exciting ThunderSpin mobile-first experience.”