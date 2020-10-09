This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

NetEnt to supply DraftKings in Pennsylvania and West Virginia

9th October 2020 11:16 am GMT
Stockholm-listed supplier NetEnt has expanded its agreement with DraftKings to include two new online casino markets in the United States.

Adding to their existing supply deal in New Jersey, NetEnt games will soon go live with DraftKings in Pennsylvania and then West Virginia, with the agreement also including the option to expand into new regulated US markets.

“DraftKings’ size and market presence make this launch one of the most significant to date,” said Brian Kraft, NetEnt vice president commercial, Americas.

“We’re proud to expand our relationship with such a well-known operator and look forward to continuing the success that we’ve achieved together so far. We are thrilled to have such a renowned operator on board as we enter new jurisdictions.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading 3.83 per cent higher at SEK95.00 per share in Stockholm Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high of SEK95.50, while shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed 4.13 per cent lower at $51.13 in New York Thursday.

