Spintec to develop live casino games with Stakelogic

Slovenia-based Spintec Gaming Technology has become the latest game studio to join Stakelogic’s Greenlogic content development platform.

Spintec will be the first Greenlogic partner to create live casino products in collaboration with Stakelogic, with the first games slated for release during the second quarter of 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome Spintec to the Greenlogic Program and the Stakelogic family, and to be working together on our first suite of live casino games allowing us to offer our partners more content and variety than ever before,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Spintec is just what we look for in the Greenlogic partner; ambitious, skilled, passionate and above all else understanding that the customer and the player must always come first.

“By working together, we will be able to create the most authentic live casino content in the market.”

Spintec Nederland managing director Goran Sovilj said: “Our partnership with Stakelogic is an important milestone for us as we look to further develop our live casino portfolio. We realise we need to work with a partner that can provide the technical expertise and operator network required to deliver our games to players in markets around the world.

“The Greenlogic Program provides the best platform to do this, and by combining our experience and expertise in live casino game development with Stakelogic’s market-leading technical and integration capabilities, we will be a force to be reckoned with.”