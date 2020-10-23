GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Leap Gaming, Ainsworth and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Leap Gaming, Ainsworth, 1X2 Network and BetGames.TV among others.

Relax Gaming / BetGames.TV

Relax Gaming has signed a Powered By partnership deal to integrate content from live dealer supplier BetGames.TV, including titles such as 6+ Poker, Speedy 7 and War on Bets.

“BetGames.TV offers a distinctive portfolio that is truly unique on the market and we are looking forward to seeing how it is received by our partners’ players,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Challenging the market status quo is central to our ethos, and we are always on the look-out for suppliers like BetGames.TV that deliver fresh and new ideas whilst upholding high standards of quality.”

BetGames.TV chief commercial officer Richard Hogg said: “We’re delighted to join Relax’s Powered By programme, and see it as another major step for our business as we continue to gain significant ground with big brands in markets across Europe and beyond.

“As pioneers in our vertical, Relax’s offer of speed, flexibility, and open collaboration make them the ideal aggregation partner as we look to accelerate growth and build on our offering.”

Pragmatic Play / Genesis Global

Pragmatic Play has entered into an agreement to provide its slot portfolio with Genesis Global’s 15 operator brands, including titles such as Wolf Gold and its collection of Megaways games.

“Genesis Global is well-respected across the industry and we are delighted to see that our entire stable of slot games will now be entertaining an ever-growing global audience,” said Pragmatic Play vice president Lena Yasir. “Our continued focus on growth in regulated markets has allowed us to continually partner with exciting, innovative companies, and Genesis Global is an operator we’re thrilled to be working with.”

Genesis Global CEO Ariel Reem commented: “Pragmatic Play has a stellar reputation for creating fantastic slot experiences. We are delighted with this new partnership and we believe Pragmatic Play’s diverse product range of proven, top-performing titles are the perfect addition to our offering. I look forward to us growing together as companies with aligned commercial goals.”

Pragmatic Play / GrooveGaming

In related news, Pragmatic Play has also integrated a range of its slots and live casino products with GrooveGaming's aggregation platform.

The integration include popular slots such as The Dog House Megaways, recent launches such as Emerald King and Wild Walker, as well as a variety of live casino games including Baccarat, Blackjack and different language versions of Roulette.

"We never stop looking for premium partners who can put our various casino verticals in front of a wider audience, and GrooveGaming are capable of doing that," said Pragmatic Play's Yasir. "GrooveGaming’s end users will find some of the best Slots and Live Casino titles available through the platform and we’re eager to see how they perform."

GrooveGaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer said: “Bringing in yet another content provider as successful as Pragmatic Play is testament to the quality of our casino offering, and this relationship will allow us to better service our partners with bespoke content for their specific needs.

“Live casino has seen significant success in recent months as players have tended to stay at home, so we expect this to be a major sell-in to our partners, while the quality of Pragmatic’s slots and table games goes without saying.”

Leap Gaming / EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix has expanded its CasinoEngine aggregation platform with new content from Leap Gaming, including a range of casino and virtual sports games.

“Through the new collaboration with Leap Gaming, we’ll extend CasinoEngine’s virtual sports offering,” said EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine chief operating officer Amund Stensland. “Leap’s products provide an exquisite user experience across all platforms, and their titles are an excellent addition to our existing content.

“CasinoEngine’s games are sourced from the best providers available out there, and Leap fits right in. We welcome them aboard and salute our new partnership.”

Leap Gaming head of customer success Andreea Spiteri said: “We are delighted about this partnership with EveryMatrix, which will allow us to provide our entire portfolio of existing virtual sports and casino games across to CasinoEngine. EveryMatrix is a highly reputable gaming content hub which serves many household gaming brands. We look forward to a long-lasting and prosperous partnership.”

Ainsworth Game Technology / PlaySugarHouse.com

Ainsworth Game Technology has launched a selection of its games in New Jersey with Rush Street Interactive’s PlaySugarHouse.com, including Viking Reign, Amazon Gold, Sweet Chili and Action Dragons.

“It’s great news for our players that we are adding Ainsworth content to our robust library of slot games,” said Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz. “Every week we’re adding new games for players to enjoy, and the partnership with Ainsworth provides us with a great suite of new slot games that supports our goal of always delivering a dynamic and premium experience for our valued players.”

Ainsworth online general manager Jason Lim said: “We are excited to partner with the highly acclaimed online casino operator, RSI, to bring our content to a new audience in New Jersey.

“We’re now happy to be offering PlaySugarHouse.com players the chance to win big while experiencing some of our more popular land-based games in an online environment, as well as introducing them to some exciting new titles we’re developing for future release at PlaySugarHouse.com.”

1X2 Network / Napoleon Casino

1X2 Network has signed a deal to launch games from its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries with Belgian operator Napoleon Casino.

Through an integration with SG Digital, the operator will go live with titles including Rainbow Wilds, Blood Queen, Pirate Kingdom Megaways, Battle Maidens and latest release Battle Maidens: Cleopatra.

“I am pleased to see our full suite of games land in Napoleon Casino’s already impressive game lobby, providing its players with even more variety and quality through titles like Battle Maidens Cleopatra,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid. “We are on an incredible run of designing and developing games that truly engage and entertain players and this partnership with Napoleon Casino is a great way of ensuring that more players than ever before can experience what they have to offer.”

Napoleon Sports and Casino product manager Maxim Verplanken said: “1X2 Network’s catalogue of games further strengthens our casino offering and we are very happy to be able to offer their full portfolio of slots and table games to our large player base.

“As the market leader in Belgium, Napoleon is thrilled to add such incredible games to our offering as part of on-going efforts to make sure we provide the best experience to our players.”

BetGames.TV / PalaceBet.co.za

BetGames.TV has agreed to provide its portfolio of live dealer content to Peermont's PalaceBet.co.za brand in South Africa, including titles such as War of Bets, Wheel of Fortune and 6+ Poker.

“South African players have taken to our live content very well in recent months, and we’re sure PalaceBet.co.za’s burgeoning player base will also enjoy what we have to offer,” said BetGames.TV chief commercial officer Richard Hogg. “Peermont are a well-established land-based operator, and we can’t wait to help them transition to the digital space with content that’s already proven to drive impressive revenues in the market.”

Peermont CEO Nigel Atherton said: “As an industry leader, we are looking for partners that fit in with our high standards and can provide a quality product that bettors have come to expect.

“BetGames.TV offers just that and we’re proud to add their library of products to PalaceBet, a brand that we’ve high hopes for and that aims to deliver some of the best betting experiences around.”

Global Bet / Supabets

Global Bet has launched its virtual sports deal in South Africa with operator Supabets following an integration with Playtech’s Intelligent Gaming subsidiary.

“The aim of the agreement is to replicate the success we have achieved in other major African markets across the continent,” said Global Bet CEO Daniel Grabher. “The South African gaming market, known for its strict regulations has a massive potential and is yet to be fully exploited. I’m very confident that our success-story will continue in this key market, not at least because we teamed up with the right strategic local partner.”

Intelligent Gaming CEO Marc Plaxton-Harrison said: “Combining our distribution channels within existing operations with the best virtual sports product on the market was a fantastic decision for us. Considering the current boom of virtual sports globally, we anticipate a big revenue growth and a long and successful working partnership.”

Habanero / Aresway

Habanero has penned an agreement to integrate its games with Italian platform provider Aresway, including titles such as Wild Trucks, Egyptian Dreams and Italian-themed Scopa.

“We are delighted to join forces with Aresway in a move that cements our status among the nation’s most prominent iGaming content developers,” said Habanero European head of business development Arcangelo Lonoce. “The platform provider’s highly advanced product offering services high-profile operators in both the retail and online verticals, and it’s fantastic that our hit games are launching across its extensive partnership network.”

Aresway CEO Fabio Massimo Molinari added: “We are thrilled to team up with Habanero, a game developer with a portfolio showcasing both state-of-the-art mathematical modeling and stunning graphics which appeal to an impressive number of fans in Italy and beyond.

“Together we will carry forward our vision and the innovative omni-channel project, bringing Habanero’s games in both the retail and online market. We are looking forward working with the company and feel very confident that its unique titles will prove hugely popular with both our partners and their players.”

Habanero / Löwen Play

In related news, Habanero has also launched its slot portfolio in Germany with operator Löwen Play.

“Habanero’s world class portfolio has already been hugely successful with our social casino outlet, so we are thrilled to introduce players to its celebrated real-money catalogue,” said Tal Zamstein, managing director at Löwen Play’s Digital Unit. “Recent months have seen the studio further strengthen its position among Europe’s fastest-growing suppliers, and we have no doubt that it will continue to attract new audiences going forward.”

Habanero European head of business development Arcangelo Lonoce added: “Our partnership with Löwen Play has been of strong mutual benefit, and we anticipate that the company will continue to go from strength to strength in Germany and beyond.”

Skilrock Technologies / Dench

Skilrock Technologies has entered into a deal to integrate its content with Dench eGaming Solutions.

“We are excited about our partnership with Dench to extend our gaming contents to new markets in a very professional way,” said Skilrock Technologies executive director Sujit Lahiry. “Dench is known for its agile and market responsive approach and we find ourselves complementing each other.

“With a long history of our parent group Sugal & Damani of over 50 years in operating lottery and gaming operations, we have new game development in our DNA. With a ready and expanding market of Dench, we have a new found reason to accelerate our gaming content development.”

Dench chief operating officer and co-founder Adrian Toshkov added: “We are truly excited that we will have the chance to work with a proven provider globally that continues to produce innovative new themes and features.

“For us it has always been a primary goal to collaborate with game studios that push the boundaries of gameplay and introduce an “exceptional” way of playing slots.”

True Lab / Pronet Gaming

Pronet Gaming has expanded its casino platform through an integration with True Lab, including titles such as Day and Night, Sunstrike and Victoria Wild.

“True Lab is one of the emerging breeds of slots studios that are providing great quality content and allowing operators to differentiate from their competitors,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “We welcome them to the Pronet Gaming stable and look forward to offering their existing games as well as those in the pipeline to our partners around the world.”

True Lab chief business development officer Vasily Polynov added: “Pronet has provided us with an excellent opportunity to increase awareness of our games portfolio.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with them and exploring mutually beneficial business opportunities across a number of iGaming territories.”

Push Gaming / Ichiban Ventures

Push Gaming has integrated its portfolio of slots with newly established operator Ichiban Ventures, including games such as Jammin’ Jars, Razor Shark and Mystery Museum.

“We’re always looking to work with exciting brands that can help us expand on our global footprint, while also placing our games in front of the largest audience possible,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey. “Ichiban and its upcoming brands may be new to the market, but the team behind it has significant expertise and a history of industry success, and we’re sure it will go on to become a market-leading casino, delighting players worldwide.”

Ichiban chief experience officer Giuseppe Bellomo added: “Push Gaming’s cutting-edge slot portfolio has continuously proven popular in diverse markets across the globe and we’re thrilled to offer our players access to a wealth of innovative games.

“We pride ourselves on delivering to our customers a unique gaming experience and we look forward to working with Push Gaming as we build upon our business relationship.”

Booongo / The Ear Platform

Booongo has agreed a deal to integrate its games with The Ear Platform, including titles such as Dragon Pearls, Sun of Egypt and latest release Thunder of Olympus.

“We are very happy to partner with The Ear Platform, one of the fastest-growing iGaming solutions suppliers in the market," said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “It has been an impressive period of commercial growth for us all over the world and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with the platform.”

The Ear Platform commercial director Andrei Siomlea said: “With a diverse portfolio of games which consistently perform well, we can’t wait to see how Booongo’s titles are received by our partners.

“They have an exciting roadmap of content ahead and their products look a perfect fit in our portfolio. We’re delighted to partner with Booongo.”

Askott Games / The Ear Platform

In related news, FansUnite Entertainment’s Askott Games has also signed a deal to integrate its content with The Ear Platform.

“When we started Askott Games we knew that online casinos were looking for ways to reach and engage with younger customers that were not interested in traditional casino offerings,” said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite Entertainment. “The positive response we have received for our internally produced esports and video game-themed RNG games validates this thesis.

“This integration with Ear will provide more exposure to our games and will enable us to market to over 120 websites and thousands of end customers. This deal and the ones thereafter, give us the ability to sell our games through the networks aggregators have built and provide us the ability to quickly scale while producing a steady stream of recurring revenue to our overall business.”

The Ear Platform's Siomlea added: “Our customers are looking for solutions that appeal the most to this demographic. We can't wait to have Askott Games incorporated into our platform, and we have been very excited to see the pipeline of games that the Askott team has in development.”