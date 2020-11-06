GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, LiveG24 and more

The latest platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence involves the likes of Oryx Gaming, Yggdrasil, Red Rake Gaming, Hacksaw Gaming, Nolimit City, BF Games, LiveG24, Booongo and Endorphina.

Oryx Gaming / Kaizen Gaming

Oryx Gaming has signed a deal to supply its RGS content to operator Kaizen Gaming through its ORYX Hub platform.

The agreement covers Kaizen’s operations in Greece under the Stoiximan brand, as well as Germany, Brazil, Romania and Portugal under its international Betano brand.

“As we continue our growth strategy, we strive to find strong commercial partners and Stoiximan fits that criteria perfectly with its leading market position in several regions,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “This partnership will see our content reach a wide player group across regulated markets and we’re very excited about seeing the results of our cooperation.”

Kaizen Gaming casino manager Dimos Papadimos said: “Providing an optimal experience to our customers along with a wide and exciting product offering is a strength of Kaizen’s.

“We’re always looking for new and exciting content and Oryx has some of the most diverse and innovative offerings. We’re confident that our collaboration will be of mutual benefit and most of all, will enhance customer value.”

Yggdrasil / Optibet

Yggdrasil has agreed a deal to distribute its slots to Enlabs' Optibet brand, including Hyperburst, Jackpot Express, Lucky Neko Gigablox, and Valley of the Gods 2.

“We’re delighted to further expand our footprint in the Baltics and that more players will be able to enjoy our top performing games through this deal with Enlabs,” said Yggdrasil CEO Fredrik Elmqvist. “They are in for a real treat as we are constantly adding new content to our extensive portfolio of thrilling and original games.”

Enlabs chief product officer Christopher Davis added: “This is an exciting development for us to partner with such an innovative, forward-thinking company like Yggdrasil. They have some fantastic games and this deal further underlines our ambitions to reach a global audience.”

Red Rake Gaming / Betway

Red Rake Gaming has agreed a deal to launch its games in Portugal’s regulated iGaming market with operator Betway.

“It is tremendous news that the industry powerhouse Betway have selected Red Rake Gaming to enhance their casino offering in the Portuguese market,” said Nick Barr, managing director for Red Rake Malta. “Portugal is fast becoming one of our strongest regulated markets with the games resonating well with Portuguese players. We look forward to being part of Betway’s growth in the market and what promises to be a fruitful partnership.”

Betway country manager for Portugal, Raquel Goncalves, said: “Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke and fun betting experience, as a leading provider of innovative and thrilling entertainment we are excited to partner with Red Rake in Portugal. This venture strengthens our product offering and we look forward to a successful partnership in the future.”

Hacksaw Gaming / 11.lv

Hacksaw Gaming has expanded its reach in the Baltics through a new deal with William Hill-owned Latvian brand 11.lv, including games such as Chaos Crew, Cash Compass and Stick ‘Em.

“This fantastic partnership is a huge deal for us and forms part of our strategy to enter regulated markets in and across Europe,” said Hacksaw Gaming chief operating officer Marcus Cordes. “We are thrilled that 11.lv has chosen to partner with us and assist us in creating a buzz in the Latvian market. We are sure this will be a long lasting and fruitful relationship.”

11.lv CEO and founder Janis Tregers added: “We are thrilled to be adding Hacksaw Gaming content to our offering. Our aim is to be the destination of choice for casino players in Latvia looking for the largest selection of casino games. This partnership lets us come through on the promise and I am sure will deliver value to business.”

Hacksaw Gaming / Ously Games

Hacksaw has also entered the social casino market through an integration with Ously Games’ SpinArena, including its portfolio of more than 50 slot and scratchcard games.

“After keeping an eye on how Social Casinos are growing and the global following they are attracting, we are very excited to launch with Ously Games,” said Cordes.

Ously Games chief marketing officer Jochen Martinez added: “We are delighted to enter a partnership with Hacksaw Gaming who will further enhance our game offering with their award winning scratchcards and innovative slots.”

Nolimit City / MrQ.com

Nolimit City has agreed a deal to integrate its games with Lindar Media’s MrQ.com brand, including titles such as Deadwood, Monkey’s Gold xPays, Punk Rocker and Tombstone.

“We’re delighted to be partnering up with Lindar Media on a mutually beneficial partnership,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “They are renowned for taking pride in what they do and managing a tight ship. MrQ is shining star in our friends list.”

Lindar Media managing director Savvas Fellas said: “Nolimit is another great addition to MrQ.com in a list of growing content providers that help us keep our portfolio modern and up to date with fun, bright and entertaining content.“

LiveG24 / Yajuego

LiveG24 has expanded its presence in Colombia’s regulated iGaming market through a new deal to provide its live casino games to operator Yajuego.

“Offering the best service and doing it quickly is our main objective,” said YaJuego managing director Stefano Tino. “We have done this in the past, with other innovative projects, and we continue today with what will be a real revolution in the online casino games market. The collaboration with LiveG24 fits perfectly with Yajuego's vision and will guarantee our customers a unique gaming experience in the industry.”

LiveG24 chief operating officer Angelo De Gobbi added: “It is exciting to be one of the first suppliers of live games in the Colombian market thanks to the agreement signed with Yajuego. I'm sure players will appreciate our live roulette with live dealers and Yajuego will be able to capture a big slice of the online market.”

BF Games / Baumbet

BF Games has bolstered its presence in Romania after launching its content with operator Baumbet, including popular games Book of Gods, Crystal Mania, and Hot Classic.

“Our games portfolio has been extremely well-received by Romanian players and we are thrilled to further expand our reach by partnering with Baumbet, which demonstrates the demand for our content in the country,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Baumbet chief operating officer Daniel Cordos added: “BF Games has a solid portfolio of games that appeal to a wide range of players and their content has a proven track record in Romania. We are thrilled to add their growing portfolio to our existing offer and look forward to a successful partnership.”

Booongo / Top Trend Gaming

Booongo has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Top Trend Gaming’s aggregation platform, including games such as Dragon Pearls and Aztec Sun, as well as latest hit Thunder of Olympus.

“We are delighted to see our games go live on Top Trend Gaming’s aggregation platform, which has a strong presence in a number of regions worldwide,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “Taking our product offering to players all over the world is an important ambition for us and this partnership allows us to reach even more territories, further growing the popularity of our slots.”

A spokesperson for Top Trend Gaming said: “Booongo’s slot offering continues to go to new and exciting heights and we’re thrilled to add them to our aggregation platform. Consistently adding fresh, innovative content is vital for the growth of our platform and we can’t wait to see how it is received through our network.”

Booongo / PlaylogiQ

Booongo is also rolled out its games portfolio with operator PlaylogiQ, including latest release Scarab Temple, as well as fan-favourites Dragon Pearls and Aztec Sun.

“PlaylogiQ is an exciting operator that we can’t wait to work with, offering a comprehensive portfolio that appeals to players of all demographics,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “Our slot offering continues to grow both in breadth and popularity and we’re very pleased to agree this deal. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with PlaylogiQ.”

PlaylogiQ chief operations officer Margherita Giudetti said: “Booongo’s gaming portfolio continues to impress with top-performing games, while the supplier’s Hold and Win titles add a new dynamic to the gaming experience. We are very happy to be able to offer their games to our customers and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Endorphina / Germania

Endorphina has launched its games in Croatia’s regulated iGaming market with operator Germania, including titles such as the Lucky Streak series of games, Book of Santa and Asgardians.

“We are very happy and honoured to be the first to offer players the popular Endorphina games, such as The Book of Santa, Chance Machine 100 and my favorite Cash Tank,” said Germania online casino manager Tomislav Smolčić. “These games are high-quality and include lots of features. Their games will be something new and exciting for this new market and I'm sure our players will love it.”

Endorphina sales director Kirill Miroshnichenko said: “I'm happy to announce that we are entering a new market. We believe that Croatia will be one of the biggest regions for us. We decided to enter the market with our good friend Germaniasport.hr who now has our games and is ready to welcome you to visit and play our games there.”