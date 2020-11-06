GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, ELK Studios, RubyPlay and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, Blueprint Gaming, iSoftBet, Nolimit City, RubyPlay and ELK Studios, among others.

Playtech’s Gold Pile: Toltec Treasure

Playtech’s Rarestone studio has released the first game in its new Gold Pile series of games with the launch of Gold Pile: Toltec Treasure.

Gold Pile games are designed to appeal to seasoned players looking for high volatility combined with high frequency feature triggers. Any five of a kind win guarantees a jackpot win, while any five of a kind with a Wild awards the minor or major jackpot. Any five of a kind with no Wild awards the Grand Chase Feature.

“We’re very excited to be bringing the first game in the Gold Pile series to players,” said Rarestone studio lead James Stewart. “At Rarestone, we’ve always believed game players make the best game designers – and we’re confident players will love playing Toltec Treasure just as much as we’ve enjoyed creating it.

“With its unique Gold Meter feature, Toltec Treasure puts the power in the players’ hands, allowing them to determine their chance of landing a Gold symbol - and with it, the chance of a guaranteed Mini or Maxi prize. But it’s in the Grand Chase, with three chances to win the Grand Prize, where the excitement really ramps up for players in search of a major win. With a combination of a classic theme and an innovative, engaging mechanic, Toltec Treasure is a fantastic introduction to the Gold Pile suite.”

Pragmatic Play’s Dragon Tiger

Pragmatic Play has launched its newest Asian-themed game Dragon Tiger, a 5x4, 1,024 payline slot that brings together two celestial beasts, the Dragon and the Tiger, in a duel.

With reels filled with golden creatures and a fearsome Wild symbol, players will be looking for the Dragon Tiger Bonus symbol which launches the Free Spins mode. If two or more of these symbols land during the Free Spins feature, then extra spins are awarded.

During the Bonus Feature, any Wild Symbol that lands will have a multiplier attached to it of up to 5x, with more Wilds leading to a bigger multiplier. These last for one spin, with any wins on that spin multiplied by the full amount.

“Our slot offering continues to diversify, and we’re thrilled to add the oriental-themed Dragon Tiger to our burgeoning portfolio,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “With Wilds offering massive multipliers during the Free Spins mode, Dragon Tiger offers our fans another immersive slot experience.”

Microgaming’s deadmau5

Microgaming has launched its latest exclusive branded title, deadmau5, a new slot created in collaboration with Eurostar Studios and the Canadian electronic music icon.

Joel Zimmerman, also known as deadmau5, said of the new slot: “After performing in casinos, having a residency in Vegas, and playing so many casino games, I am thrilled to finally have a game of my own.”

Microgaming director of games Andrew Booth commented: “Joel is one of the most exciting and successful electronic music artists of all time, and his deadmau5 brand is a hit with audiences worldwide, extending far beyond its genre.

“We’re thrilled to have teamed up with Eurostar and deadmau5 to create Microgaming’s latest branded game, which has performed brilliantly during an exclusive release period with select operators.”

Blueprint Gaming’s Eye of Horus

Blueprint Gaming added one of its most popular games, Eye of Horus, to its expanding progressive jackpot system Jackpot King.

The original Reel Time Gaming (RTG) game, which was repurposed from retail to the online slots market by Blueprint back in 2017, now features more huge prizes hidden in the ancient Egyptian tomb.

“The all-seeing eye makes a welcome entry to our Jackpot King series, which will enable players across Europe to enjoy a new way of experiencing the classic game,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis.

“Including the hugely popular Eye of Horus brand within the progressive jackpot system significantly strengthens our offering and will open up the slot to an alternative segment of players.”

iSoftBet’s Shining King Megaways

iSoftBet has launched Shining King Megaways, its seventh game of the year featuring the popular Megaways mechanic from Big Time Gaming.

“Shining King Megaways takes a classic theme, adds the highly engaging Megaways mechanic and iSoftBet’s innovative features to create a completely unique gaming experience,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton. “The Megaways iSoftBet collaboration has produced some stunning results this year, and we have plenty more planned in 2021 so watch this space.”

Nolimit City’s Warrior Graveyard xNudge

The latest release from Nolimit City is Warrior Graveyard xNudge, a 6x3 reel, 25 win line slot featuring the supplier’s xNudge mechanic.

“It’s not a game with sleeping beauties - but raising the dead has never been as beautiful as in Warrior Graveyard,” said Nolimit City product owner Per Lindheimer. “The xNudge mechanic really comes into fruition in this slot and creates heart raising moments, especially in the bonus modes. Any player that have played our games previously will feel right at home with Warrior Graveyard.”

RubyPlay’s Blazing Tiger

RubyPlay has expanded its slot portfolio with the release of its latest 5x3 Asian-facing slot Blazing Tiger.

“Our talented design team has certainly stepped it up with the theme combining the Far East and the tiger,” said RubyPlay chief operating officer Ittai Zur. “I also love the experience of players seeing giant values symbols land on the reels, and the excitement of winning them just a moment later when the tiger paw lands on reel 5.”

BF Games’ Royal Crown Remastered

BF Games has expanded its portfolio with the launch of 5x3 jewel-themed slot Royal Crown Remastered.

“Our Remastered games have been a huge success as players appreciate the familiar game play that has made our titles so popular but with a more modern look and feel,” said BF Games CEO Piotr Szpoton. “Royal Crown is one of our original games and an all-time favourite and we are excited to re-launch it with fresh new graphics.”

NetGame Entertainment’s Book of Nile: Revenge

NetGame Entertainment has released a new Egyptian-themed slot, Book of Nile: Revenge.

“Our creative ideas really flowed with the design for Book of Nile: Revenge and we’re thrilled with the results,” said NetGame Entertainment head of business development Andrey Vajdyuk. “Players will adore this Egyptian slots experience where vast riches lie for those adventurers who harness the power of the ancient book.”

ELK Studios’ Nitropolis

ELK Studios has released its latest slot game Nitropolis, a 6x4 slot set in a post-apocalyptic world run by four dog clans.

The game comes with respins and Nitro Reels, creating additional ways to win, and a free spins bonus game with scatter paying symbols and sticky Nitro Reels.

OneTouch’s Forgotten Pharaoh

OneTouch has released a new Ancient Egypt-themed 5x3 slot game, Forgotten Pharaoh.

“Players looking to enjoy an enthralling entertainment experience should prepare for a fun-filled journey through time in our latest engaging slot title, Forgotten Pharaoh,” said OneTouch head of business development and operations Petra Maria Poola.

“With world-class visual effects, inviting symbols such as the golden sarcophagus and immersive sounds to match, we’re confident the game will prove to be an instant hit, and we can’t wait to introduce it to players.”

Realistic Games’ Super Bar-X

Realistic Games has expanded its portfolio with an online adaption of Electrocoin’s popular land-based slot Super Bar-X.

“It’s rare that a casino game has such longstanding appeal but the simplicity of Super Bar-X has made it a title that has truly stood the test of time and continued to attract audiences for over four decades,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee. “We went to extreme lengths to make sure our online version was a faithful recreation of the original and it’s paid off. It’s great to see our Electrocoin portfolio continue to expand with more of these classics and we expect Super Bar-X will be another smash-hit.”

Electrocoin president Gabino Stergides added: “Super Bar-X has been a staple of bingo and arcade floors for many years with its classic gameplay and makes for just as an exciting experience in the online world. To hand it to Realistic’s team, they continue to do an incredible job of revamping these iconic Electrocoin titles and we look forward to watching the recreations continue to entertain digital players for years to come.”

Gamzix’s Hoonga Boonga

The latest slot release from Gamzix is Hoonga Boonga, which takes players on a supernatural journey through an ancient jungle.

Based on spiritual totem characters, the 5x3, ten payline slot also includes wild snakes, dancing flamingos, magic flowers and fruits, and secret treasures alongside features such as Boost Wild, Dual Symbols, Run-on Reels and Scatter.

Play’n GO’s Holiday Spirits

Christmas has come early at Play’n GO with the release of its latest slot Holiday Spirits, based on the famous Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol.

“It’s essential to pay attention to the little details when creating a game, the small touches and ideas that enrich the game,” said Play’n GO chief product officer Martin Zettergren. “This becomes even more important when basing a game on something players know and love. Be it mythology, famous characters, or a much-loved band you have to get the important elements in there, as well as adding your own touches.”