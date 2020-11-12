This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Ezugi launches first live dealer games in Colombia

12th November 2020 8:00 am GMT
Evolution-owned Ezugi has launched its live dealer games in Colombia’s regulated iGaming market for the first time with operator Betplay.

Just one week after parent Evolution debuted its games in the market via Zamba.co, Ezugi has launched its portfolio of games with Betplay, including live blackjack, live roulette and live baccarat, with localised Spanish tables streamed from a Colombian studio set to follow.

The launch with Betplay follows recent regulatory changes in Colombia and approval from Colombian regulator Coljeugos.

“We are thrilled to have secured certification in Colombia and offer live casino titles to players in the market via our operator partner, Betplay,” said Ezugi business development manager Erick Mendez. “Obtaining approvals in regulated markets around the world is at the core of our growth strategy and entering Colombia further establishes Ezugi as the leading live casino provider in LatAm and beyond.

“We have identified LatAm as having tremendous growth potential and Colombia in particular as a key market where live casino will enjoy incredible traction and engagement as it continues to mature. We are pleased that our journey in Colombia starts with BetPlay and look forward to working with more operators in the region over the coming weeks and months.”

BetPlay online operations director Carlos Mario Mora Alvarez said: “Partnering with Ezugi is a landmark moment for BetPlay, allowing us to offer our players the best live dealer content for the very first time. Colombia might be a relatively new market, but players are savvy and discerning and are demanding the same variety of games available in more established regions.

“Integrating live casino content into our game lobby has been high on our agenda and we are delighted to have joined forces with Ezugi to make this happen.”

