Gaming Intelligence
Buzz Bingo partners NetEnt to expand casino offering

24th November 2020 9:08 am GMT
Buzz Bingo
NetEnt

Stockholm-listed casino games provider NetEnt has agreed a deal to provide its portfolio of slots to leading UK bingo operator Buzz Bingo.

The integration includes popular NetEnt games such as Starburst and Gonzo’s Quest, which will soon go live on Buzz Bingo along with NetEnt’s other top performing slots in the UK market.

“As a top name in the UK, it’s a great achievement to partner with Buzz Bingo and provide its customers with games that are known favourites among players,” said NetEnt chief commercial officer Andy Whitworth. “Our portfolio offers not only well-known hits but also new releases that meet demands for exciting content and will no doubt be top performers on Buzz Bingo.”

Buzz Bingo chief digital officer Stevie Shaves added: “It’s great to finally have NetEnt content on Buzzbingo.com. The games content is first class and resonates incredibly well with our player audience. I’m excited to see what one of the industry’s very best content providers and Britain’s best bingo company can do together.”

Shares in NetEnt AB (STO:NET-B) were trading 0.6 per cent higher at SEK84.50 per share in Stockholm Tuesday, ahead of their planned delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm.

