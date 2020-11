The board of directors of casino supplier NetEnt has applied to delist the company’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm as Evolution Gaming Group moves to complete its acquisition of the company.

NetEnt shareholders representing 93.9 per cent of shares and 97.3 per cent of votes accepted Evolution’s offer by the acceptance deadline of 20 November, with settlement expected to commence around 1 December.

NetEnt shareholders will receive 0.1306 Evolution shares for each share in NetEnt, valuing each share [...]