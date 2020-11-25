This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
CSB Group
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Rank completes migration of Bella Casino

25th November 2020 10:41 am GMT
Rank Group
NetEnt

London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has completed the migration of its Bella Casino brand onto its proprietary technology platform.

The proprietary platform, gained through the 2019 acquisition of Stride Gaming, offers improved product development capabilities and the ability to respond more swiftly to market and regulatory change, and will also host Rank's other gaming brands in future.

“We’re delighted to have achieved what we set out to do last year, on time and on budget, and we are very proud to have successfully delivered the migration of the Bella Casino brand in line with our acquisition plan,” said Rank Interactive chief technology officer Ian Smith.

“Our customers will now benefit from a constantly changing and exciting proposition that is underwritten by a thorough safer gambling experience and lends itself to enhanced customer experience and personalisation.”

Smith added that the company is on track with integrating the Stride and Rank digital businesses and transforming the technology behind its bigger brands such as Mecca and Grosvenor.

Shares in Rank Group plc. (LSE:RNK) were trading 2.56 per cent lower at 145.97 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Rank Group Stride Gaming
Related Videos
Pontus Lindwall
Morten Klein
Related Articles

888 CEO Itai Pazner on team 888, new sports and poker products, and new frontiers

COVID-19 restrictions push Rank Group’s quarterly revenue down 47%

Rank Group strengthens balance sheet with £70m fundraise

Kindred to acquire Belgium’s Blankenberge Casino from Rank

Playtech seals bingo contract extension with Rank Group

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, RubyPlay, iSoftBet and more

UK casinos call for immediate rescue package to save jobs

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, EveryMatrix, Push Gaming and more

Retail closures result in 68% fall in profit at Rank Group

Delay to casino reopenings in England puts jobs at risk

Scientific Games launches new Legends Racing virtual sports offering

Newgioco posts first quarter growth ahead of US sports betting launch

GVC buoyed by strong online performance in first half of 2020

Betfred enters Las Vegas sportsbook market

Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Every Matrix
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games