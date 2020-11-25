Rank completes migration of Bella Casino

London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has completed the migration of its Bella Casino brand onto its proprietary technology platform.

The proprietary platform, gained through the 2019 acquisition of Stride Gaming, offers improved product development capabilities and the ability to respond more swiftly to market and regulatory change, and will also host Rank's other gaming brands in future.

“We’re delighted to have achieved what we set out to do last year, on time and on budget, and we are very proud to have successfully delivered the migration of the Bella Casino brand in line with our acquisition plan,” said Rank Interactive chief technology officer Ian Smith.

“Our customers will now benefit from a constantly changing and exciting proposition that is underwritten by a thorough safer gambling experience and lends itself to enhanced customer experience and personalisation.”

Smith added that the company is on track with integrating the Stride and Rank digital businesses and transforming the technology behind its bigger brands such as Mecca and Grosvenor.

Shares in Rank Group plc. (LSE:RNK) were trading 2.56 per cent lower at 145.97 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.