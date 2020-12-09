Pariplay secures three-year extension with Valiant Entertainment

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has extended its exclusive partnership with New York-based comic book publisher Valiant Entertainment by a further three years.

The new agreement extends a partnership first established in 2014 and will see Pariplay add a new set of Valiant-branded games to its pipeline, having already launched Valiant-based titles such as Bloodshot, Bloodshot Rising Spirit, X-O Manowar, and most recently Faith.

“We are very pleased to be extending our already successful partnership with Pariplay and provide them with even more game content featuring our world-famous comic book characters,” said Russell Brown, Valiant Entertainment president of consumer products, promotions and media sales. “Pariplay’s far-reaching global presence provides an excellent platform to introduce all new branded games, and we look forward to another three years working together.”

Pariplay marketing director Richard Mintz added: “We are delighted to have this association with a global powerhouse like Valiant Entertainment and are very satisfied with how our partnership has gone to date, so we were eager to extend it.

“Our players have loved Valiant’s branded games, and with their library of over 2,000 characters, the possibilities with them really do seem endless.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 2.53 per cent higher at SEK40.50 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.