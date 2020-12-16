This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

SkillOnNet secures licensing deal with ITV’s The Masked Singer

16th December 2020 9:21 am GMT
iGaming operator and platform supplier SkillOnNet has signed an exclusive product licensing partnership to coincide with the start of ITV’s new series of the hit TV show The Masked Singer.

The deal with UK licence holder Bandicoot TV, part of the Argonon group, will see SkillOnNet launch a new UK-facing gaming site branded as The Masked Singer, as well as a new bingo room exclusively on PlayOJO bingo.

The company will also develop a new Masked Singer slot game, as well as a digital scratchcard featuring a selection of characters from the show.

The launch of the new branded games will coincide with the start of ITV’s new series of The Masked Singer, which begins on 26 December.

Players at The Masked Singer UK gaming site will have access to more than 2,000 slots, table and live dealer games, bingo and instant win games from major providers including NetEnt, Big Time Gaming and Red Tiger.

The Masked Singer UK slot will also be available to other SkillOnNet brands such as Turbonino, Slingo.com, AHTI Games and SpinGenie, among others.

“The Masked Singer UK is an absolute phenomenon, and we are thrilled to have partnered with Bandicoot to secure the exclusive product licence,” said SkillOnNet sales and marketing director Michael Golembo. “The Masked Singer UK games site will capture the glitz and glamour of the show and combine it with our market-leading casino technology to deliver a truly unique player experience. 

“The Masked Singer UK bingo room will also help drive brand awareness for PlayOJO bingo and the other casinos on our network will have the slot game and the scratchcard which will help build awareness of the Masked Singer UK games site. This is an incredible partnership and one that will further establish SkillOnNet, PlayOJO and the other brands on our network as the absolute leaders in the market.”

A Bandicoot spokesperson added: “We are pleased to partner with SkillOnNet on an exclusive product licencing deal as this magical, madcap and monster hit entertainment show returns for a second series of TV’s greatest guessing game this Christmas.”

