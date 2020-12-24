William Hill expands Latvia presence with Mr Green launch

London-listed betting and gaming operator William Hill has expanded its presence in Latvia’s regulated iGaming market with the launch of its Mr Green brand.

Following the 2019 acquisition of MRG Group and its brands, William Hill has now launched mrgreen.lv under a licence issued by Latvia’s Lotteries and Gambling Supervisory Inspection.

The launch adds to the operator’s existing 11.lv brand, which is the second-biggest operator in the market.

“We aim to leverage the award-winning brand that Mr Green is in combination with our know-how of growing the business in the Latvian market,” said 11.lv founder and CEO Janis Tregers. “Though 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, we see great underlying growth potential for online casino entertainment. We have used it to develop what we feel is a great and competitive product."

William Hill International managing director and Mr Green CEO Patrick Jonker commented: “Combining the local competence from our Latvian team, a strong product and brand, allows us to confidently look forward to doubling our presence in the Latvian market.

“Of course, we are also excited to be using the Green Gaming framework to further solidify our group's leadership in the Responsible Gaming area of our business,”

Shares in William Hill plc. (LSE:WMH) were trading 0.26 per cent higher at 270.30 pence per share in London Thursday morning.