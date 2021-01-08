GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, Habanero, Digitain and more

This week’s games integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features 1X2 Network, iSoftBet, Habanero, Incentive Games, Digitain and Endorphina.

1X2 Network / Buzz Bingo

1X2 Network has agreed to provide slots from its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries to leading UK bingo operator Buzz Bingo via Playtech.

The deal includes slots such as Battle Maidens, Battle Maidens: Cleopatra, 1 Million Megaways BC, Pirate Kingdom Megaways, as well as the launch of Buzz Bingo Branded Megaways.

“We are thrilled to have completed yet another big-name integration with Playtech via its market-leading POP platform,” said 1X2 Network head of account management Rory Kimber. “Buzz Bingo is a hugely popular brand, and it is great to see our slots, including Buzz Bingo Branded Megaways, line up alongside others in its already impressive game portfolio.

“Our games will allow Buzz Bingo to provide more fun, entertainment and big-win potential than ever before and we believe they will prove to be a big hit with players.”

Buzz Bingo digital operations manager Kieron Shaw said: “We already have a host of fantastic bingo and slots games at Buzzbingo.com and we are thrilled to be working with 1X2 Network to add its most-loved games for our customers to enjoy.

“We're also extremely proud of the relationship we've already developed with 1X2 Network, resulting in the forthcoming Buzz Bingo Branded Megaways, which we're incredibly excited to share with our players very soon.”

iSoftBet / The Mill Adventure

iSoftBet has signed a deal to integrate its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) with The Mill Adventure’s platform, including latest in-house developed games Phantasmic Fortunes, Gold Digger and Western Gold Megaways.

“It’s great that more players will now be able to enjoy our ever-expanding range of engaging and exciting games through this deal with The Mill Adventure,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert. “They are a fresh platform provider with big plans and I’m sure our games as well as access to GAP will be a valuable addition to their portfolio.”

The Mill Adventure co-founder and CEO Dario Arruda said: “This is an exciting development for us to agree a deal with such a creative, cutting-edge supplier and aggregator as iSoftBet.

“We’re committed to improving the iGaming experience and this agreement will help us to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in our industry. We only work with the best in the business and iSoftBet is a perfect example of that.”

Habanero / EGT Digital

Habanero has signed a content distribution deal with EGT Digital, comprising its portfolio of more than 100 games such as Scopa, Knockout Football Rush, London Hunter and Lucky Fortune Cat.

“EGT Digital’s newly-launched platform is an exciting venture with strong commercial prospects, and we’re thrilled to be part of such a promising project,” said Habanero European head of business development Arcangelo Lonoce. “Our hugely successful catalogue of games is enjoyed by a fanbase that is constantly growing, and we can’t wait to add new, immersive hits to the collection.”

EGT Digital CEO Alexander Botov added: “Partnering with a company such as Habanero is another great step for us because it fits perfectly with our goal of providing an engaging customer offering. Their state-of-the-art slot games with stunning graphics and rich features are a must-have for every online casino.

“We are thrilled to sign a deal with Habanero because we are sure that their premium quality portfolio will reach an even wider audience through its integration on our platform. We are looking forward to working with the company and seeing where it will take both of us.”

Incentive Games / Betsson

Incentive Games has entered into an agreement to launch its games in Kenya with Betsson’s Betsafe brand.

“We are delighted to be aligned with the Betsson Group and providing bespoke free-to-play and pay-to-play games for the Betsafe brand,” said Incentive Games CEO John Gordon. “We do not take a “copy and paste” approach to deliver games for clients. We pride ourselves on providing real value, and we are looking forward to helping another gaming brand launch effectively in the region.”

Betsson Group product director Ciara Nic Liam commented: “Africa is a new region for Betsson and we see its potential as one of the fastest growing online sports betting regions in the world. As with other regions, we are taking a localised approached to the Kenyan market.

“To that end, we believe offering free to play and pay to play virtual sports games will be a major acquisition channel for us, and Incentive Games is one of the leaders in this area. We look forward to launching its games to our players shortly.”

Digitain / Orion Tip

Digitain has signed a new partnership in Slovakia with licensed operator Orion Tip.

The agreement will see Digitain provide a range of products across Orion Tip’s retail network, including its sportsbook solution and portfolio of gaming, esports and skill games.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Orion Tip to the Digitain network of partners,” said Digitain head of sales Simon Westbury. “To join forces with one of the key operators in Slovakia is a great win for us and we look forward to developing our relationship in the future. Their success will be our success.”

Orion Tip chief operating officer Milan Chocholak said: “After a really great deal of research, we established that Digitain provided the best overall solution for us. As licensed operators we had to ensure full compliance with our regulator’s requirements - Digitain more than exceeded our needs in that area.

“Plus, they have a great suite of products too - we have been especially impressed with their sportsbook offering. Their ability to offer us a best-in-class online and mobile user experience as well as meet our needs for our retail network has been excellent.”

Endorphina / GrandCasino

Endorphina has entered Belarus’ regulated iGaming market for the first time through a new partnership with operator GrandCasino.

“We at GrandCasino are pleased to announce the beginning of cooperation with the provider Endorphina,” said GrandCasino business development director Rafael Davtian. “It is a great pride for us to be the first platform in Belarus that will acquaint customers with the provider's wonderful games.”

Endorphina sales director Kirill Miroshnichenko added: “GrandCasino is the first online casino in Belarus where players can enjoy our games. On behalf of the whole team, I would like to thank Rafael for such a smooth cooperation and professional approach. I’m confident that our partner-ship will be beneficial and effective for both.”