888casino expands Pariplay partnership into Spain and Portugal

12th January 2021 8:30 am GMT
London-listed 888 Holdings has extended its long-term partnership with Aspire Global-owned Pariplay to launch new casino games in Spain and Portugal.

The agreement will allow players across the operator’s 888casino.es and casino.888.pt sites to access Pariplay titles including Wolf Riches, Mystic Manor, Rumble Rhino and Dragons of the North.

The partnership expands 888casino and Pariplay’s existing relationship, which has already seen 888 offer games from Pariplay for its UK, Romanian and Italian customers.

“We’re delighted to expand on our long-term partnership with Pariplay,” said 888 senior vice president of B2C Guy Cohen. “It’s incredibly rich, exciting titles will be loved by our customers in Spain and Portugal while marking another opportunity for us to expand our premium casino content. We look forward to continuing our agreement with Pariplay into 2021.”

Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis added: “We are really excited about rolling out our games to players at 888casino in Spain and Portugal in line with our committment to expanding our footprint in regulated markets. With 888casino at the helm, we have a perfect partnership for making this happen.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading at 304.50 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday, while shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading higher by 1.70 per cent at SEK44.90 in Stockholm.

