This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Relax Gaming unveils new Kluster Krystals Megaclusters slot

12th January 2021 10:06 am GMT
Red Tiger

Casino games developer Relax Gaming has released its first game of 2021 with the launch of Kluster Krystals Megaclusters.

The slot is Relax’s first to include Big Time Gaming’s Megaclusters mechanic after becoming the first supplier to secure the IP rights to the mechanic.

In the game, winning clusters kick things up a notch, causing all neighbouring symbols to upgrade to a double, triple or quad. The feature also applies to multipliers, boosting them by up to three times their starting value.

Serving up even more action is the treasure trove of Krystals, with three mini features that are guaranteed to trigger a sequence of six avalanches, each offering the chance for players to enhance their game. The bonus round sees up to seven free spins up for grabs and the potential to unlock four more.

“Megaclusters is another headline grabbing mechanic from our longstanding partners Big Time Gaming and we’re incredibly excited to be unveiling our first spin on the feature with Kluster Krystals Megaclusters,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“We’ve complemented the engaging mechanic with a fast-paced feature set and dazzling theme that really allows for the excellent maths model to shine. This title has set the tone of the quality entertainment we’ll be bringing to players this year.”

Related Tags
Big Time Gaming Casino Megaclusters Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

4ThePlayer.com secures seven-figure investment ahead of US expansion

Daring to be different

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic and more

Scientific Games seals licensing deal for ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels

GI Games Round-up: Everi Holdings, BF Games, RubyPlay and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, BF Games and more

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Marketing

Relax Gaming expands Powered By platform with 1X2 Network deal

Relax Gaming rolls out new Frequent Flyer slot game

Relax Gaming launches slots portfolio with Pinnacle

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Scientific Games, Eyecon and more

Relax Gaming gains rights to Big Time Gaming’s Megaclusters mechanic

Relax Gaming and CasinoGrounds release Iron Bank slot

Relax Gaming opens third game development studio in Stockholm

Relax Gaming launches newest slot Ramses’ Revenge

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Skywind
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic