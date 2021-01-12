Relax Gaming unveils new Kluster Krystals Megaclusters slot

Casino games developer Relax Gaming has released its first game of 2021 with the launch of Kluster Krystals Megaclusters.

The slot is Relax’s first to include Big Time Gaming’s Megaclusters mechanic after becoming the first supplier to secure the IP rights to the mechanic.

In the game, winning clusters kick things up a notch, causing all neighbouring symbols to upgrade to a double, triple or quad. The feature also applies to multipliers, boosting them by up to three times their starting value.

Serving up even more action is the treasure trove of Krystals, with three mini features that are guaranteed to trigger a sequence of six avalanches, each offering the chance for players to enhance their game. The bonus round sees up to seven free spins up for grabs and the potential to unlock four more.

“Megaclusters is another headline grabbing mechanic from our longstanding partners Big Time Gaming and we’re incredibly excited to be unveiling our first spin on the feature with Kluster Krystals Megaclusters,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“We’ve complemented the engaging mechanic with a fast-paced feature set and dazzling theme that really allows for the excellent maths model to shine. This title has set the tone of the quality entertainment we’ll be bringing to players this year.”