This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Aspire Global
Scientific Games

Scientific Games adds AretoNet to OpenArena platform

29th January 2021 9:30 am GMT
Scientific Games
Red Tiger

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has bolstered its OpenArena platform with the addition of AretoNet’s real-time data analytics and marketing automation features.

The partnership enables Scientific Games’ OpenArena partners to access AretoNet’s full suite of real-time data analytics, business intelligence, advanced segmentation and marketing automation features.

AretoNet will also support real-time data streaming and personalization, while offering easy access to core business KPIs and tools to create advanced segmentation for remarketing.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Scientific Games, an indisputable world-leader in gaming technology,” said AretoNet CEO and co-founder Justin Farrugia. “A solution like ours is a vital component of a modern operator’s tech stack, reducing the need for multiple point solutions and simplifying the chain of systems that an operator relies on.

“The potential impact of our combined technologies on mutual clients is massive. From a growth perspective, this partnership is very exciting. Scientific Games is well established in North America and we are firmly positioning us both to meet the growing needs of operators starting out in the newly regulated states.”

SG Digital senior vice president of sportsbook, Keith O’Loughlin, said: “AretoNet’s easy to use, advanced toolset combined with its cost-effective pricing, were all key elements in bringing them into the OpenArena solution.

“Their commitment to ongoing innovation and platform development has put them at the forefront of the analytics and intelligence platform sector for sports betting.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 3.63 per cent at $41.69 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
AretoNet Casino Data Analytics Marketing Scientific Games Sports Betting
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Catena Media appoints Michael Daly as chief executive

Scientific Games names new senior vice presidents

Scientific Games launches Cluedo branded slot

Scientific Games appoints new head of global trading service

OtherLevels joins Scientific Games’ OpenArena platform

Gaming Realms renews Rainbow Riches licensing deal with SG

Loto-Québec extends Scientific Games’ instant games deal

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Taking Tekkorp to the top

Scientific Games debuts new Symphony gaming system in Germany

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Leadership

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Legal & Compliance

Scientific Games seals licensing deal for ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Lottery

FanDuel debuts new Scientific Games-powered online sportsbook in the US

Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Playtech
Aspire Global
Scientific Games