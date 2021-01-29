Scientific Games adds AretoNet to OpenArena platform

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has bolstered its OpenArena platform with the addition of AretoNet’s real-time data analytics and marketing automation features.

The partnership enables Scientific Games’ OpenArena partners to access AretoNet’s full suite of real-time data analytics, business intelligence, advanced segmentation and marketing automation features.

AretoNet will also support real-time data streaming and personalization, while offering easy access to core business KPIs and tools to create advanced segmentation for remarketing.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Scientific Games, an indisputable world-leader in gaming technology,” said AretoNet CEO and co-founder Justin Farrugia. “A solution like ours is a vital component of a modern operator’s tech stack, reducing the need for multiple point solutions and simplifying the chain of systems that an operator relies on.

“The potential impact of our combined technologies on mutual clients is massive. From a growth perspective, this partnership is very exciting. Scientific Games is well established in North America and we are firmly positioning us both to meet the growing needs of operators starting out in the newly regulated states.”

SG Digital senior vice president of sportsbook, Keith O’Loughlin, said: “AretoNet’s easy to use, advanced toolset combined with its cost-effective pricing, were all key elements in bringing them into the OpenArena solution.

“Their commitment to ongoing innovation and platform development has put them at the forefront of the analytics and intelligence platform sector for sports betting.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 3.63 per cent at $41.69 per share in New York Thursday.